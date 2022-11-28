Admirals Acquire Forward Schultz from Atlanta

November 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Monday they have acquired forward Brandon Schultz from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Schultz, 26, joins the Admirals after playing in 11 games with the Gladiators this season. In his short tenure with Atlanta, the Estero, FL native corralled seven points (2g, 5a). He has posted points in three of his last four games at the time of the trade to Norfolk. Last season. Schultz played in 45 games with the Western Conference champion Toledo Walleye, scoring 25 points (12g, 13a).

He played two seasons at Northeastern University from 2017 to 2019, playing alongside current Admirals defenseman, Eric Williams. Schultz played his final two collegiate seasons at Northern Michigan University.

The Admirals also announced today they have traded forward Kenny Hausinger to the Wichita Thunder in exchange for in-season and end-of-season future considerations.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.