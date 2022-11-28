Admirals Acquire Forward Schultz from Atlanta
November 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Monday they have acquired forward Brandon Schultz from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.
Schultz, 26, joins the Admirals after playing in 11 games with the Gladiators this season. In his short tenure with Atlanta, the Estero, FL native corralled seven points (2g, 5a). He has posted points in three of his last four games at the time of the trade to Norfolk. Last season. Schultz played in 45 games with the Western Conference champion Toledo Walleye, scoring 25 points (12g, 13a).
He played two seasons at Northeastern University from 2017 to 2019, playing alongside current Admirals defenseman, Eric Williams. Schultz played his final two collegiate seasons at Northern Michigan University.
The Admirals also announced today they have traded forward Kenny Hausinger to the Wichita Thunder in exchange for in-season and end-of-season future considerations.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 28, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - November 28 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, November 28 - Wichita Thunder
- Schultz Traded to Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Acquire Forward Schultz from Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Acquires Forward Kenny Hausinger from Norfolk - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Gain Big Home Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Won 2 of 3 in Weekend Home Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Kansas City Mavericks to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Weekly - Week 7 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report: November 28, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6 - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Weekly - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kwings Weekly: K-Wings Catch Fire, Head South this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 28, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.