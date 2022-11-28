Stingrays Weekly Report: November 28, 2022
November 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week in third place in the South Division after picking up one point against the Atlanta Gladiators last weekend. The Stingrays have a three-game week coming up that begins this Thursday in Savannah and finishes with back-to-back home contests Friday and Saturday.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 8-4-1-1
LAST WEEK: 0-1-0-1
FRIDAY: ATLANTA GLADIATORS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1
(Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA)
Atlanta jumped on the board first with under four minutes left in the second period before following up with two more tallies in the third period for a 3-0 lead. The Stingrays got one back with 1:06 remaining in regulation as Andrew Cherniwchan netted his first goal of the season. Tyler Wall made 37 saves on 40 shots faced in the contest.
SATURDAY: ATLANTA GLADIATORS 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3 (SO)
(Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA)
The Stingrays and Gladiators see-saw battle started with an Atlanta goal early in the contest as the teams alternated goals for the entirety of the match. Alex Fortin netted his third goal of the year in his return from the injured reserve, Carter Turnbull tallied his team-leading 11th goal of the season, and Andrew Cherniwchan scored his second goal in the last two games to force overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, Jonny Evans gave the Stingrays an early shootout lead before Atlanta stormed back with two markers to end the contest.
THIS WEEK
Thursday, December 1: at Savannah Ghost Pirates, 7:00 p.m. (Enmarket Arena)
Friday, December 2: vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)
Saturday, December 3: vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: 11 - Carter Turnbull
Assists: 13 - Jonny Evans
Points: 16 - Jonny Evans, Carter Turnbull
Plus/Minus: Plus-8 - Jonny Evans
Penalty Minutes: 54 - Evan Wardley
Shots On Goal: 46 - Jonny Evans
Wins: 3 - Clay Stevenson, Tyler Wall
Goals Against Average: 2.82 - Clay Stevenson
Save Percentage: 0.910 - Clay Stevenson
THE BACKBONE OF ANY GOOD TEAM
The Stingrays tandem of Clay Stevenson and Tyler Wall have split time in net over the past four games, posting over a .925 save percentage in each game. Stevenson saved 37 shots in both of his starts, stopping 94.9% (74-for-78) of the shots he saw. Wall has performed just as well, saving 93.9% (62-for-66) of the shots he faced. The South Carolina duo will be a big part of the Stingrays' success moving forward if they continue to perform as they have been.
WHO SAYS YOU CAN'T GO HOME
The Stingrays enter the weekend as the only remaining team that is unbeaten in regulation at home, posting a 5-0-1-0 record when playing at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina has a +16 goal differential at home, third-best in the ECHL after outscoring opponents 32-16 over the first six games.
WELCOMING SAVANNAH
On Saturday, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will come to North Charleston, SC for the first time in franchise history. The Stingrays are currently 1-0 in the all-time series thanks to a 5-3 win on November 11th at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. The teams will face off one more time between now and Saturday as the Stingrays head back to Savannah on Thursday night.

