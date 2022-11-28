Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report November 28

Tulsa aims for similar week in three-game set against Indy

OVERALL RECORD: 6-5-4-0

LAST WEEK: 3-0-1-0

FAST FACTS

-Tyler Poulsen has nine points (3G, 6A) in last nine games

. Eddie Matsushima has scored 11 goals in his last 13 games

. Cameron Supryka is on a four-game point streak, totaling five points (1G, 4A)

. Ryley Lindgren has four points in four games as an Oiler (3G, 1A)

. Ryley Lindgren is on a three-game goal streak

. Dylan Sadowy has six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games

. Justin Bean has goals in back-to-back games, including a game-opening and game-winning goal

. Alex Gilmour has two points (1G, 1A) in three games since returning from injury

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 4-0-0-0-0 when leading after the first period at home

. Tulsa is 5-1-0-0 when leading after two periods

. The Oilers were 5-3-3-0 in the month of November

. The Oilers have yet to win (0-1-1-0) when producing 50-plus shots

. They Oilers are 2-1-0-0 when allowing more than 40 shots against

. Tulsa is currently 4-1-0-0 when scoring four or more goals in a game

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

STATISTICAL LEADERS * (Active)

POINTS: 18 - Eddie Matsushima

GOALS: 11- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 7 - Tyler Poulsen, Eddie Matsushima

PLUS/MINUS: +4- Eddie Matsushima

PIMS: 25 - Adam Samuelsson

PP GOALS: 2- Dylan Sadowy, Michael Farren, Ryley Lindgren

SH GOALS: 2 - Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 3- Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 46 - Eddie Matsushima

WINS: 4- Colten Ellis

GAA: 3.06 - Brad Arvanitis

SAVE %: .914 Brad Arvanitis

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 12/59 (20.3%)

Last Week - 5/17 (29.4%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -61/79 (77.2%)

Last Week - 16/20 (80%)

