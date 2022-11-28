Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report November 28
November 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa aims for similar week in three-game set against Indy
OVERALL RECORD: 6-5-4-0
LAST WEEK: 3-0-1-0
FAST FACTS
-Tyler Poulsen has nine points (3G, 6A) in last nine games
. Eddie Matsushima has scored 11 goals in his last 13 games
. Cameron Supryka is on a four-game point streak, totaling five points (1G, 4A)
. Ryley Lindgren has four points in four games as an Oiler (3G, 1A)
. Ryley Lindgren is on a three-game goal streak
. Dylan Sadowy has six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games
. Justin Bean has goals in back-to-back games, including a game-opening and game-winning goal
. Alex Gilmour has two points (1G, 1A) in three games since returning from injury
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 4-0-0-0-0 when leading after the first period at home
. Tulsa is 5-1-0-0 when leading after two periods
. The Oilers were 5-3-3-0 in the month of November
. The Oilers have yet to win (0-1-1-0) when producing 50-plus shots
. They Oilers are 2-1-0-0 when allowing more than 40 shots against
. Tulsa is currently 4-1-0-0 when scoring four or more goals in a game
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
https://www.echl.com/schedule#select_schedule=0
STATISTICAL LEADERS * (Active)
POINTS: 18 - Eddie Matsushima
GOALS: 11- Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 7 - Tyler Poulsen, Eddie Matsushima
PLUS/MINUS: +4- Eddie Matsushima
PIMS: 25 - Adam Samuelsson
PP GOALS: 2- Dylan Sadowy, Michael Farren, Ryley Lindgren
SH GOALS: 2 - Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 3- Eddie Matsushima
SHOTS: 46 - Eddie Matsushima
WINS: 4- Colten Ellis
GAA: 3.06 - Brad Arvanitis
SAVE %: .914 Brad Arvanitis
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 12/59 (20.3%)
Last Week - 5/17 (29.4%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -61/79 (77.2%)
Last Week - 16/20 (80%)
