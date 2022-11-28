Schultz Traded to Norfolk

DULUTH, Ga. - Forward Brandon Schultz has been traded to the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations, the team announced Monday.

Schultz, 26, posted seven points (2G-5A) in 11 games with Atlanta. The Estero, Florida native is in his second professional season after skating two seasons at Northeastern University and two years at Northern Michigan University.

The Gladiators play next on Tuesday, Nov. 29 7:00 PM against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

