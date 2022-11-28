Save the USFL Video Archive

Schultz Traded to Norfolk

November 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release


DULUTH, Ga. - Forward Brandon Schultz has been traded to the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations, the team announced Monday.

Schultz, 26, posted seven points (2G-5A) in 11 games with Atlanta. The Estero, Florida native is in his second professional season after skating two seasons at Northeastern University and two years at Northern Michigan University.

The Gladiators play next on Tuesday, Nov. 29 7:00 PM against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

