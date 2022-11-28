Rabbits Report: Throwing It Back with Decade Days
November 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
DECEMBER 1st, 2nd, and 3rd! Take a trip back to the exciting times of the past during Decade Days at the Well!
DEC. 1 - Throw it back to when gas was a dollar and so were the beers! It's 80s Night presented by Holy Molli and Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light featuring $1 Bud Light cans all night long!
DEC. 2 - Return to the age of Boy Bands and Brittany on 90s Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas!
DEC. 3 - MILLENNIALS, finally a decade you can truly remember as we kick it back over 20 years on Y2K Night! Plus, we're giving away glowing bracelets at doors, while supplies last, to Light the Night for Y2K!
BITS OUT N ABOUT
GUEST SERVERS ON GIVING TUESDAY
Meet the Swamp Rabbits and pick up dinner at Holy MÅlli Mexican Fusion as our players step in as guest servers TOMORROW, November 29th, from 5-8pm!
Stop by, order food, be served by Swamp Rabbits players, and help raise money for SWITCH, an organization leading the movement to end sex trafficking and sexual exploitation in the Upstate of South Carolina.
50% of all purchase will benefit Switch! T
TEDDY BEAR TOSS IS BACK!
GET IN ON THE SEASON OF GIVING
PRESENTED BY SWAMP RABBIT MOVING
December 10th, a Holiday tradition unlike any other returns to Greenville, as Swamp Rabbit Moving presents the 2022 Teddy Bear Toss!
Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to the game and throw them on the ice when the Rabbits score their first goal of the game.
The stuffed animals will be collected and delivered to local Upstate charities via Swamp Rabbit Moving trucks before being given to children in need this holiday season!
BLOOD DRIVE: DECEMBER 10TH
The Blood Connection will be at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena from 1pm- 6pm on Saturday Dec. 10! Visit thebloodconnection.org/swamp to schedule a time to donate blood. Donors will receive 2 tickets to a future Swamp Rabbits game!
LAST TIME OUT
WINNER WINNER TURKEY DINNER
Break out the brooms! The Swamp Rabbits traveled to Orlando for a pair of Thanksgiving games on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon and left the Amway Center with 4 points in back-to-back wins over the Solar Bears.
Nikita Pavlychev and Brett Kemp led the way with two goals each in Wednesday's 6-2 thrashing of the Solar Bears, as Michael McNiven stopped 28 of 30 in the Greenville net!
On Thursday, we went back and forth with the Solar Bears before Tyler Inamoto called game and scored the OT winner to complete the sweep!
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebrate a goal
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 28, 2022
- Rabbits Report: Throwing It Back with Decade Days - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - November 28 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, November 28 - Wichita Thunder
- Schultz Traded to Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Acquire Forward Schultz from Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Acquires Forward Kenny Hausinger from Norfolk - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Gain Big Home Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Won 2 of 3 in Weekend Home Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Kansas City Mavericks to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Weekly - Week 7 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report: November 28, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6 - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Weekly - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kwings Weekly: K-Wings Catch Fire, Head South this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 28, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rabbits Report: Throwing It Back with Decade Days
- Inamoto Scores Overtime Winner, Swamp Rabbits Complete Sweep of Solar Bears
- Power-Play Leads the Way as Swamp Rabbits Blow Past Solar Bears
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears (7:00pm)
- Tikkanen Stops 41 as Worcester Offense Powers Past Swamp Rabbits