Rabbits Report: Throwing It Back with Decade Days

DECEMBER 1st, 2nd, and 3rd! Take a trip back to the exciting times of the past during Decade Days at the Well!

DEC. 1 - Throw it back to when gas was a dollar and so were the beers! It's 80s Night presented by Holy Molli and Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light featuring $1 Bud Light cans all night long!

DEC. 2 - Return to the age of Boy Bands and Brittany on 90s Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas!

DEC. 3 - MILLENNIALS, finally a decade you can truly remember as we kick it back over 20 years on Y2K Night! Plus, we're giving away glowing bracelets at doors, while supplies last, to Light the Night for Y2K!

GUEST SERVERS ON GIVING TUESDAY

Meet the Swamp Rabbits and pick up dinner at Holy MÅlli Mexican Fusion as our players step in as guest servers TOMORROW, November 29th, from 5-8pm!

Stop by, order food, be served by Swamp Rabbits players, and help raise money for SWITCH, an organization leading the movement to end sex trafficking and sexual exploitation in the Upstate of South Carolina.

50% of all purchase will benefit Switch! T

December 10th, a Holiday tradition unlike any other returns to Greenville, as Swamp Rabbit Moving presents the 2022 Teddy Bear Toss!

Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to the game and throw them on the ice when the Rabbits score their first goal of the game.

The stuffed animals will be collected and delivered to local Upstate charities via Swamp Rabbit Moving trucks before being given to children in need this holiday season!

BLOOD DRIVE: DECEMBER 10TH

The Blood Connection will be at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena from 1pm- 6pm on Saturday Dec. 10! Visit thebloodconnection.org/swamp to schedule a time to donate blood. Donors will receive 2 tickets to a future Swamp Rabbits game!

Break out the brooms! The Swamp Rabbits traveled to Orlando for a pair of Thanksgiving games on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon and left the Amway Center with 4 points in back-to-back wins over the Solar Bears.

Nikita Pavlychev and Brett Kemp led the way with two goals each in Wednesday's 6-2 thrashing of the Solar Bears, as Michael McNiven stopped 28 of 30 in the Greenville net!

On Thursday, we went back and forth with the Solar Bears before Tyler Inamoto called game and scored the OT winner to complete the sweep!

