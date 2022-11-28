Thunder Weekly, November 28

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed out a busy month against Tulsa with four games in five days last week against the Oilers. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-1 L

Friday, Nov. 25

Wichita at Tulsa, 6-3 L

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-2 W (OT)

Sunday, Nov. 27

Wichita at Tulsa,, 5-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Indy at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Buy Tickets HERE

Friday, Dec. 2

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Hajoca. Buy Tickets HERE

Sunday, Dec. 4

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Buy Tickets HERE

WICHITA

HOME: 6-2-1-0

AWAY: 2-3-1-0

OVERALL: 8-5-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 18 points, .600 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 9

Assists: Billy Constantinou, 10

Points: Brayden Watts, 17

+/-: Cole MacDonald, +4

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 28

STREAKING - Brayden Watts has been on a roll this season. He has points in seven-straight games, netting the overtime winner on Saturday and collecting a power play goal on Sunday. He has 11 points (6g, 5a) over that stretch.

CZECHING IN - Michal Stinil extended his point-streak over the weekend. He has five points (2g, 3a) in his last four and points in eight of his last night games.

200 - Stefan Fournier tallied his 200th career point as a pro on Friday night. The veteran forward needs five goals to reach 100 ECHL markers and needs eight assists to reach 100 for his career.

SEASON-HIGH - Jay Dickman had a season-high three assists on Saturday night and was +3. He has four assists in his last two games.

EXTRA HOURS - Wichita improved to 4-2 in games decided in overtime this year with a 3-2 win against Tulsa on Saturday night. Three of those four victories came against the Oilers.

SEASON DEBUT - Zachary Emond made his season debut on Saturday night and had a solid outing. He stopped 34 of 36 shots and grabbed his first win in a Thunder uniform. It was his first start since March 27, 2022 for Orlando in a shootout loss to Greenville.

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals, sixth in shooting percentage (31.6%) and first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is tied for fourth for rookies with 28 penalty minutes...Evan Buitenhuis is third in saves (298)...Wichita is 4-1-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 6-0-2 in one-goal games...

