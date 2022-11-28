ECHL Transactions - November 28
November 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 28, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Kolten Olynek, F
Marcel Godbout, F
Orlando:
Jimmy Poreda, G
Reading:
Brody Claeys, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Aidan Brown, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Jack Combs, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Brandon Schultz, F traded to Norfolk (a.m.)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Sam Dove-McFalls, F recalled by Bakersfield (a.m.)
Indy:
Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve
Delete Jakub Pour, F placed on reserve
Add Cooper Zech, D assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL) [11/26]
Iowa:
Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)
Kansas City:
Delete Brady Devries, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Add Stan Basistyy, G added as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Jordan Escott, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Kenny Hausinger, F traded to Wichita
Rapid City:
Delete Rory Kerins, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Toledo:
Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Worcester:
Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve
Delete Derek Osik, F placed on reserve
