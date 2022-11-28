ECHL Transactions - November 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 28, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Kolten Olynek, F

Marcel Godbout, F

Orlando:

Jimmy Poreda, G

Reading:

Brody Claeys, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Aidan Brown, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Jack Combs, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Brandon Schultz, F traded to Norfolk (a.m.)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Sam Dove-McFalls, F recalled by Bakersfield (a.m.)

Indy:

Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve

Delete Jakub Pour, F placed on reserve

Add Cooper Zech, D assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL) [11/26]

Iowa:

Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)

Kansas City:

Delete Brady Devries, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Add Stan Basistyy, G added as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Jordan Escott, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Kenny Hausinger, F traded to Wichita

Rapid City:

Delete Rory Kerins, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Toledo:

Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Worcester:

Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve

Delete Derek Osik, F placed on reserve

