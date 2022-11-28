ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule. Atlanta at Orlando, which was postponed on Thursday, November 10 due to Hurricane Nicole, will now be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. inside AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Nov. 10, 2022 will be honored on January 29, 2023.

For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for TicketMaster Buyers: please contact TicketMaster directly at (800) 653-8000.

UPCOMING: Enjoy $5 beer specials on Thirsty Thursday as the Solar Bears host the Kalamazoo Wings, Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m. On Dec. 16, the Solar Bears take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Janney Roofing. The Bears will wear an Ugly Sweater jersey that will be auctioned off following the game.

