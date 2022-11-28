ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change
November 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule. Atlanta at Orlando, which was postponed on Thursday, November 10 due to Hurricane Nicole, will now be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. inside AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Nov. 10, 2022 will be honored on January 29, 2023.
For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for TicketMaster Buyers: please contact TicketMaster directly at (800) 653-8000.
UPCOMING: Enjoy $5 beer specials on Thirsty Thursday as the Solar Bears host the Kalamazoo Wings, Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m. On Dec. 16, the Solar Bears take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Janney Roofing. The Bears will wear an Ugly Sweater jersey that will be auctioned off following the game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 28, 2022
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6 - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Weekly - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kwings Weekly: K-Wings Catch Fire, Head South this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 28, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change
- Dougherty's Overtime Winner Propels Solar Bears to Home Victory Saturday
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change
- Solar Bears Attempt Guinness World Records Title on Tie Dye Night February 4