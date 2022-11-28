Thunder Acquires Forward Kenny Hausinger from Norfolk

Forward Kenny Hausinger with the Norfolk Admirals

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Kenny Hausinger from the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations.

Hausinger, 27, has played in 11 games for the Admirals so far this season. The second-year forward from Anchorage, Alaska has five points (1g, 4a).

He spent his rookie year with the Reading Royals. The 5-foot-9, 187-pound forward recorded 40 points (12g, 28a) in 57 games and added seven points (3g, 4a) in 13 playoff games for the Royals.

Prior to turning pro, Hausinger played four seasons at UMass-Lowell. He was an alternate captain during his senior campaign. In 134 career games, he collected 79 points (39g, 40a) for the River Hawks and also won the Hockey East Title during the 2016-17 season.

Hausinger comes from a rich hockey family. His brother, Christian, played for the Thunder last season. His brother, Cameron, is currently with the Wheeling Nailers.

Wichita returns home at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night to host the Indy Fuel.

