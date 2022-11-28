Komets Gain Big Home Win

Fort Wayne, IN - Komets secured their first home win of the season against Toledo on Saturday, with the final score of 5-3. Heading to week seven of the season, the team has a mark of 5-6-1-2, 13 points, in fifth place in the Central Division. The team leads the ECHL in attendance averaging 7,595 fans per game. The club will host Wheeling on Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 8:00 p.m. Cincinnati returns to Fort Wayne on Sunday with a 5:00 p.m. faceoff.

Last week's results

Thu.11/24 vs Cincinnati FW 0 - CIN 6 L

Fri. 11/25 at Toledo FW 3 - TOL 6 L

Sat.11/26 vs Toledo FW 5 - TOL 3 W

About last week - Thursday, the Komets faced the Cincinnati Cyclones for the third time this season. Matt Berry scored the first Cyclones goal at 16:16 of the first period, followed by a marker from Dajon Mingo to stake the visitors to a 2-0 lead after one period. The Cyclones added two goals in the second and two in the third to finish the contest with six, leaving the Komets off the scoreboard. Komet goaltender Colton Point took the loss, making 26 saves. The Komets outshot Cincinnati 43-32.

Friday, the Komets traveled to Toledo for the first time and left with a 6-3 defeat. Rookie defenseman Benjamin Gagné started the scoring with a goal at 1:09 of the first period with assists from Stefano Giliati and Shawn Boudrias. The Walleye fired off six unanswered goals, with the first scored at 7:21 of the first and the final tally coming at 13:57 of the second period. The Komets mounted a brief rally with two goals in the third. Scott Allan scored his second of the season at 2:07, followed by Blake Siebenaler's power-play goal at 5:01. Goaltender Rylen Parenteau started the game but got the hook after giving up four goals in the first period on nine shots. Colton Point came in relief, letting in two goals on 22 shots. The Walleye were 3 of 7 on the power play, and the Komets 1 of 5.

The Komets finished the busy holiday weekend with a home win over the rival Walleye 5-3. Shawn Boudrias netted two goals in the first period to give the Komets an early lead. After a scoreless second period, Benjamin Gagné added a goal at 2:18 of the third period to push the Komet lead to three. Toledo scored a shorthanded goal and a power play goal to pull within one. With his team on the power play, Oliver Cooper roofed a puck over the shoulder of Toledo goaltender Sebastian Cossa to push the lead back to two goals. After another Toledo penalty, Tye Felhaber connected with Drake Rymsha for a goal at 12:11 to put the game out of reach. Former Komet Brandon Hawkins netted a late power-play goal to finish the scoring at 16:10. Rylan Parenteau got the win, making 25 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Shawn Boudrias 2 games (2g, 1a)

Goals: Benjamin Gagné, 2 games

Road Points: Jordan Martel, 5 games

Road Assists: Jordan Martel, 5 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 15 (3g, 12a)

Goals: Drake Rymsha, 9

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 12

Power Play Goals: Drake Rymsha 4

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, 1

Game Winning Goals: Matt Boudens 2

Shots: Drake Rymsha, 57

PIM: Matt Boudens, 27

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor, Mark Rassell +1

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 7 (2g, 5a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, Drake Rymsha 4

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber 5

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 8 (1g 7a)

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 7

Goaltenders

Appearances: 6, Ryan Fanti, Colton Point

Wins: 2, Ryan Fanti

Saves: 161, Colton Point

Goals against Avg: 3.53, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.879, Rylan Parenteau

Special K's- The Komets skated shorthanded 20 times, giving up seven goals. The team had 17 power plays, scoring three times.

Icing the puck - Thursday's loss to Cincinnati was the first time the Komets were shut out at home since May 16, 2021, 1-0 versus Indy. Cincinnati is 3-0 all-time versus the Komets on Thanksgiving. Thursday's loss tied the club record for most consecutive home losses to start a season matching the mark set in 1994. Eight of the 17 goals scored Friday, and Saturday were scored on special teams. The Komets lead the league with 104 minor penalties The team has scored first in seven of the first 14 games. (3-4-0-1). The Komets have been outscored 22-13 in the second period. The club leads the league with 37.07 shots on goal per game. Drake Rymsha's nine-game point streak was the second-longest in the league this season. The team is 4-0 when leading after two periods.

Next week-The Komets host Wheeling on Friday before traveling to Wheeling on Saturday. The team returns home on Sunday to play Cincinnati.

Upcoming Promotions

REPORT CARD NIGHT -- SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 - All students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their report card can receive a FREE Ticket to this game. Offer not valid for Lower Arena sections and can only be redeemed at the Coliseum ticket office.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

