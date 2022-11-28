ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
November 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Wichita's Kelly Bent has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #205, Wichita at Tulsa, on Nov. 27.
Bent was assessed a boarding major under Rule #41.3 at 8:51 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Bent will miss Wichita's games vs. Indy (Nov. 30) and at Kansas City (Dec. 2).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
