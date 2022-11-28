Kansas City Mavericks to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks enter week seven of the regular season with one practice and one home game in the coming days.

The Mavericks host their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game versus Wichita on Friday night. Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears to Cable Dahmer Arena to throw on the ice after the Mavericks score their first goal. All teddy bears that end up on the ice will be donated to the Salvation Army following the game. Additionally, the Teddy Bear Mobile will be in the concourse prior to the game for fans to build their own teddy bears and adorn with hockey accessories. The Teddy Bear Mobile will donate up to 100 bears for fans in attendance.

