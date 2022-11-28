Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears welcome the Kalamazoo Wings for their lone trip of the season to the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Thursday, December 1 for the only home game this week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, December 1 vs. Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 2 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 5-8-2-1 (.406)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-4-1-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 12th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristan Langan - 12 points

MOST GOALS: Joe Carroll - 6 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Tristan Langan - 10 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 41 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Karl El-Mir - +2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, November 23 vs. Greenville: 6-2 L

After a dominant first period that saw the Solar Bears ahead 2-1 on goals from Jimmy Mazza and Joe Carroll, the Swamp Rabbits outshot the Bears 28-16 and outscored them 5-0 in the next two periods. Brannon McManus led the way for the Swamp Rabbits with a goal and three assists.

Thursday, November 24 vs. Greenville: 4-3 OTL

The Solar Bears did not have to wait long to get another shot at the Swamp Rabbits with a Thanksgiving matinee in Orlando. In this back-and-forth affair, the Swamp Rabbits grabbed the lead in the third period, but Tristan Langan tied it up with 9:33 to go in the third period. In overtime, an unfortunate bounce off of a Solar Bears player ended up behind Barone to give the Swamp Rabbits the extra point.

Saturday, November 26 vs. Florida: 4-3 W OT

With the Solar Bears winless streak reaching a season-long, five games, the club went to battle against the first-place Florida Everblades. Both Joe Carroll and Maxim Cajkovic earned three-point nights, as the Solar Bears persevered on a Jack Dougherty overtime goal. Brad Barone made 35 saves in the victory.

The ECHL announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule. Atlanta at Orlando, which was postponed on Thursday, November 10 due to Hurricane Nicole, will now be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. inside AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Nov. 10, 2022 will be honored on January 29, 2023.

For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for TicketMaster Buyers: please contact TicketMaster directly at (800) 653-8000.

BITES:

Rookie forward Joe Carroll is tied for the ECHL lead in shorthanded goals (1) and points (2).

Michael Brodzinskiis 13th in ECHL scoring among defenseman (3g-7a)

The Solar Bears are leading the South Division in penalty minutes and rank fourth in the ECHL. (274 - 17.13 PIM/GM)

The Solar Bears are 5-1-1-1 (.750 winning percentage) when scoring first this season.

Orlando is ranked 3rd in the ECHL with three shorthanded goals scored at home and 4th overall with four total shorthanded goals this season.

On Wednesday night, Solar Bears veteran forward Shawn Szydlowski earned his 500th ECHL point on an assist in the first period. Congratulations Shawn!

Learn more about our All-Inclusive Ticket Package!

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 7 GP, 1-5-1, .882%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 17 GP, 7-9-1, .914%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 22 GP, 7g-6a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 8 GP, 6-1-1, .907%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 2 GP, 0g-0a

