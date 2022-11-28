Steelheads Weekly - Week 7

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) completed the week sweep over the Allen this past week outscoring the Americans 17-7 and have had six sellout crowds in eight games this year. The Steelheads host the Utah Grizzlies this Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 2 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (13-2-0-1, 27pts)

2. Wichita Thunder (8-5-2-0, 18pts)

3. Kansas City Mavericks (8-5-1-0, 17pts)

4. Rapid City Rush (8-8-0-0, 16pts)

5. Utah Grizzlies (8-8-0-0, 16pts)

6. Tulsa Oilers (6-5-4-0, 16pts)

7. Allen Americans (5-8-1-0, 11pts)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 23 Idaho (7) vs. Allen (4)

Ty Pelton-Byce (1-2-3) and Jade Miller (2-1-3) scored first period goals for the Steelheads as Idaho led 2-0 after the first 20 minutes of play. Forty seconds into the second frame Ryan Dmowski (1-1-2) made it 3-0 and then just 1:18 later Patrick Kudla (1-1-2) increased the lead to 4-0. Allen grabbed a pair of goals in the second period to cut their deficit down to 4-2 at 14:32 but 1:25 later Justin Misiak (1-0-1) gave Idaho back a 5-2 lead. Leading 5-2 early in period three Justin Ducharme (1-0-1) made it 6-2. Allen scored twice about midway through the third to pull within a 6-4 score, but Jade Miller would net his second off the night on an empty netter with 61 seconds to play. Rémi Poirier made 29 saves in net for his third straight win.

Friday, Nov. 25 Idaho (5) vs. Allen (1)

For the fourth straight game Idaho would score first thanks to Janis Svanenbergs (1-0-1) 5:44 into the game. Colton Hargrove (1-0-1) was able to tie it up at 1-1 about halfway through the first before Zane Franklin (2-0-2) handed the Steelheads a 2-1 lead with 4:27 to play in the opening stanza. Colton Kehler (1-0-1) extended the Idaho lead to 3-1 at 12:11 of the second as the Steelheads led 3-1 after 40 minutes. Wade Murphy (1-0-1) scored his first a Steelhead to make it 4-1 at 10:07 of period three. After tempers flared late in the third period the Steelheads headed on a power-play with just 1:52 to play in regulation. Franklin cashed in on his second of the night which came on the power-play with just .3 seconds left. Adam Scheel collected the win making 28 saves on 29 while Luke Peressini received the loss making 36 saves on 41 shots.

Saturday, Nov. 26 Idaho (5) vs. Allen (1)

Hank Crone (1-0-0) gave the Americans a 1-0 lead on the power-play at 8:39 of the first but the Steelheads would rattle off three unanswered in a stretch of 6:58 thanks to a pair of goals from Ty Pelton-Byce (2-0-2) and Janis Svannebergs (1-0-1). Idaho led 3-1 after the first 20 minutes of play leading in shots as well 15-4. Owen Headrick (1-1-2) would make it 4-1 with 3:53 to play in the second with a power-play score. Liam Finlay (1-0-1) got the Americans back within two, 92 seconds into the third period with a power-play goal. Jade Miller (1-1-2) made it 5-2 at the 8:57 mark of the final frame. Jake Kupsky made 18 saves on 20 shots for the victory while Eric Dop made 34 saves on 39 shots in the loss.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#1 Jake Kupsky leads the league in shutouts (3), GAA (1.15), and save percentage (.955), making 169 saves on 177 shots posting a (6-1) record.

#7 Owen Headrick has an eight-game point streak (4-7-11). He ranks second amongst defenseman with 15 points in the league.

#15 Ryan Dmowski has a five-game point streak (2-6-8). He is tied for third in the league in points (21), tied for second in goals (11), leads in shots (93). Tied for the team lead with seven multi-point games.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has points in five of his last seven games (8-4-12). Tied for fifth in the league in goals (8), tied for fourth in assists (12), tied for fourth in points (20). Tied for team lead with seven multi-point games.

#18 A.J. White played in his 400th career ECHL game on Saturday night.

#23 Darren Brady is second in the league with a +21 rating in 10 games this season. He is (+15) in his last eight games after missing the previous six due to injury.

#26 Jade Miller has points in two of his last three (3-2-5). He scored his first multi-goal game of his career on Wednesday night finishing with a career high three points (2-1-3).

#43 Matt Register has five assists in his last three games and leads the league at +22.

#47 Patrick Kudla is tied for the lead in points amongst defensemen (4-14-18). Tied for second amongst defensemen in power-play assists (8), and power-play points (9). Has recorded a point in 12 of 16 games this year.

#72 Janis Svanenbergs has five goals in his last six games including points in nine of his last 11 games (6-4-10).

TEAM NOTES

Idaho ranks third in goals for (4.25) and have scored 4 or more goals in 14 of 16 games this season (13-0-0-1).

Idaho has won six straight games and has recorded a point in seven straight (6-0-0-1).

Idaho has scored a power-play goal in seven straight games (9/26) and are 4th in the league (14/56, 25%).

Idaho is 7-0 when leading after the first and 10-0 when leading after the second.

Idaho is 7-1 at home this season and has had 6 sellouts in eight games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (11)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (14)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (21)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+22)

PIMS: Zane Franklin (21)

PPGs: Ryan Dmowski, Owen Headrick, Ty Pelton-Byce (3)

SHGs: Zach Walker, Ty Pelton-Byce (1)

GWGs: Colton Kehler, Ty Pelton-Byce, Owen Headrick (2)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (93)

Wins: Jake Kupsky (6)

GAA: Jake Kupsky (1.15)

SV%: Jake Kupsky (0.955)

