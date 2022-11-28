Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6

Worcester Railers celebrate a goal

Worcester Railers celebrate a goal

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-1-0 for the sixth week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Norfolk Admirals for three games and beat them 4-1 on Wednesday night, fell 5-4 in overtime on Friday, then won 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Norfolk Admirals | 4-1W

Blake Christensen (1-2-3) scored on a tap pass in the first to put Worcester up late in the first, 1-0. Collin Adams (1-1-2) then cleaned up a rebound out in front early in the second to make it 2-0 Worcester. Jack Quinlivan (1-0-1) then scored his first professional goal midway through the second and pushed the Railers out to a 3-0 lead. Alex Pommerville (1-0-1) got Norfolk back to within one, before Blade Jenkins (1-2-3) wristed one top shelf late in the third to wrap up the scoring at 4-1 Worcester.

Friday, Nov. 25 at Norfolk Admirals | 5-4OTL

Quin Ryan (2-0-2) slipped one underneath the glove hand of Michael Bullion for the Railers midway through to first to put Worcester out in front 1-0. Norfolk scored the following three goals, as Tag Bertuzzi (1-0-1) in the first, and Griffin Lunn (1-0-1) and Eric Williams (1-1-2) in the second all scored to give Norfolk a 3-1 lead late in the second period. Early in the third, Ryan scored his second of the night to make it 3-2 Admirals before Danny Katic (1-1-2) gave Norfolk their two-goal lead back 7:40 into the third. Blake Christensen (1-0-1) scored in his second straight game and made it a one-goal game, followed by Jimmy Lambert (1-0-1), who deflected a puck out in front and tied the game 4-4 heading into overtime. In overtime, Cody Milan (1-1-2) was the difference maker. He one-timed a feed from Ryan Foss and beat Ken Appleby in net for Worcester as the Admirals beat the Railers 5-4 to snap their 12-game losing streak.

Saturday, Nov. 26 at Norfolk Admirals | 4-3OTW

The Admirals' Liam MacDougall (1-0-1) scored the quickest goal against the Railers this season at just 42 seconds into the first period to make it 1-0 Norfolk. Jimmy Lambert (1-0-1) tied the game just six minutes later at 1-1 going into the second. There was over an hour delay after a pipe was drilled into beneath the post of the net of Ken Appleby just two minutes into the second. Once play resumed, Tag Bertuzzi (1-0-1) put the Admirals back out in front 2-1 midway through the second. Worcester tied things up again thanks to Nolan Vesey (1-0-1) scoring on the power play three minutes later, while Blake Christensen (1-0-1) put Worcester in front entering the third with his goal that came with just two seconds remaining in the second. Danny Katic (1-0-1) came back and tied things up in the third to send the two teams into overtime for the second straight game. After a goal that was waved off against Norfolk, Reece Newkirk (1-0-1) batted home a loose puck out in front to seal the victory for Worcester.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 2 at Newfoundland Growlers | 7:00 p.m. NST, 5:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 3 at Newfoundland Growlers | 7:00 p.m. NST, 5:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 4 at Newfoundland Growlers | 4:00 p.m. NST, 2:30 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Collin Adams leads the ECHL in game-winning goals (4). Adams has recorded an assist in all four games he has scored the game-winning goal.

Collin Adams is currently 8th in the ECHL in points scored (8-11-19).

Jimmy Lambert and Collin Adams are the only Railers to have played in all 17 games so far this season.

Blake Christensen is on a six-game point streak (4-4-8)

Henrik Tikkanen and Ken Appleby are both tied for second in the ECHL in wins (7)

Henrik Tikkanen is 4th in the ECHL in goals-against-average (2.02), and fifth in save percentage (0.932)

Ken Appleby is fifth in the ECHL in minutes played (592)

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 14-2-1-0 on the season.

The Railers are on a five-game point streak

Worcester has the best point percentage in the ECHL as of 11/28 (0.853)

The Railers have limited their opponent to three goals or fewer in thirteen games this season and are 13-0-0 in such games

The Railers have scored the game's first goal in 12 out of their 17 games played. Worcester is 10-1-1 in those games. Worcester leads the league in first goals and is the only team in the ECHL with 10 wins when scoring first.

Worcester is the least penalized team in the ECHL at 8.76 penalty minutes per game. They are the only team averaging fewer than ten.

The Railers lead the ECHL in goals scored in the first period (28).

Worcester is tied with Newfoundland for most goals scored in the ECHL (73), and goals per game (4.29)

The Railers are fifth in the ECHL in goals against per game (2.59)

Images from this story

