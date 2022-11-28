Glads Weekly

DULUTH, Ga. - The Gladiators swept a three-game home stretch last week and moved up to second place in the South Division. Atlanta plays one game at home this week before visiting Greenville for a two-game set this weekend.

A Look Ahead: The Savannah Ghost Pirates visit Duluth for the fourth time this season on Tuesday for a 7:00 PM puck drop at Gas South Arena. Atlanta has won the last two matchups against Savannah, including a 2-1 victory last week on Thanksgiving. Goaltender David Tendeck was stellar in the Thursday win for the Glads with 27 saves on 28 shots and will draw the start for Atlanta again against the Ghost Pirates on Tuesday. TICKETS

The Gladiators travel to upstate South Carolina for games on Friday and Saturday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Greenville has won its last two games, and the Swamp Rabbits are lead by Nikita Pavlychev (10G-5A) and Alex Ierullo (5G-10A) with 15 points each.

Special Teams Feast on Thanksgiving: The Gladiators scored two power-play goals from Eric Neiley and Kameron Kielly while the penalty kill was a perfect 6-for-6 on Thanksgiving. Goaltender David Tendeck stopped 27 of 28 Savannah shots in the 2-1 home win.

Kirk and Parks Shine Under Friday Night Lights: On Friday against the South Carolina Stingrays, forward Liam Kirk and goaltender Tyler Parks shined the brightest for Atlanta in a 3-1 win at Gas South Arena. Kirk scored his first two Gladiators goals in the third period, and Parks tied a season best with 44 saves on 45 Stingrays shots.

Saturday Makes it Six Straight at Home: The Gladiators held off the Stingrays in the final game of the week with a 4-3 shootout victory. Kaid Oliver, Noah Laaouan, and Mike Pelech all scored regulation goals for Atlanta while Eric Neiley and Liam Kirk sealed the win for the Glads in the shootout.

NOTEBOOK:

The Gladiators have now won six straight games at home.

With no power-play goal on Saturday, Atlanta's streak of scoring power-play goals ended at 10 games.

The Gladiators are a perfect 17-for-17 on the penalty kill in their last four games.

Defenseman Derek Topatigh has an assist in eight of his last nine games.

Veteran forward Mike Pelech has points in five straight contests.

Goaltender Tyler Parks has won five of his last six starts.

Rookie forward Liam Kirk has three points in his first three games with Atlanta since being reassigned from the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL.

