Walleye Sign College Forward Ryan Cox
March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and forward Ryan Cox have agreed to terms.
Cox, a native of St. Albert, Alberta, joins the Walleye after completing his college with Niagara University. This past season he posted career highs in goals (14), assists (14), points (38) and penalty minutes (38) while appearing a career best 40 games played. In total, the 24 year old appeared in 152 games for the Purple Eagles with 35 goals and 34 assists for 69 points and 107 penalty minutes.
Check out the Toledo Walleye Statistics
Images from this story
|
Forward Ryan Cox with Niagara University
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 16, 2023
- Thunder Acquires Forward Brett Boeing from Kalamazoo - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Sign College Forward Ryan Cox - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - March 16 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Goaltender Garret Sparks Recalled by AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Sign Forwards Jezska and Carreau - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Evan Wardley in Trade with Kalamazoo - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Announce Several Roster Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Jay Powell from Kansas City in Exchange for Mathieu Foget - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Joe Gatenby Recalled by Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Open a Three-Game Series against Utah Tonight - Allen Americans
- Rabbits Bolster Blue Line with Former Catamounts Defenseman Joe Leahy - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Quinn Wichers Returned from AHL San Diego - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Thursday Night Battle in the Lonestar State - Utah Grizzlies
- Rabbits Bolster Blue Line with Former Catamounts Defenseman Joe Leahy - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Add Josling from Wheeling - Florida Everblades
- Everblades Acquire Lambdin from Kalamazoo; Roth and Calisti Depart - Florida Everblades
- Justin Misiak Scores Overtime Winner in Record Setting 26th Home Ice Victory - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.