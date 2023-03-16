Walleye Sign College Forward Ryan Cox

March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Forward Ryan Cox with Niagara University

(Toledo Walleye) Forward Ryan Cox with Niagara University(Toledo Walleye)

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and forward Ryan Cox have agreed to terms.

Cox, a native of St. Albert, Alberta, joins the Walleye after completing his college with Niagara University. This past season he posted career highs in goals (14), assists (14), points (38) and penalty minutes (38) while appearing a career best 40 games played. In total, the 24 year old appeared in 152 games for the Purple Eagles with 35 goals and 34 assists for 69 points and 107 penalty minutes.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.