Americans Open a Three-Game Series against Utah Tonight

Allen, Texas -- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans have a 5-2-0 record against Utah this season. The Americans are in fifth place in the division, two points behind third place Utah, and just three points behind second place Kansas City.

Shutout for the first time this season: The Allen Americans were shutout for the first time this season, dropping a 5-0 decision to the Idaho Steelheads last Saturday night. Idaho jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. Wade Murphy (13) made his return to the Steelheads lineup scoring what turned out to be the game-winning goal just 1:11 into the opening period. AJ White added the insurance goal later in the period. Zane Franklin had a goal and an assist against his former team to earn the second star. Matt Register added two helpers in the Idaho victory. Neither team had a power play goal, with both teams going 0-for-3. Idaho outshot the Americans 33-21 for the game. The loss was the second in a row for the Americans. Liam Finlay led the Americans with four shots on net. Allen is 0-5 against Idaho this season.

Third in PIMS: The Americans are third overall in the league in penalty minutes with 1009, just 28 penalty minutes behind their opponent this week, the Utah Grizzlies. Fort Wayne leads the league in penalty minutes with 1,127.

Combs 20-game point streak ends: Jack Combs had a point or more in 20 straight games until his streak ended last Saturday night in Idaho. 11 of his 20 games were multi-point nights. His 20-game point streak was the second longest in the league this season, just three shy of teammate Colton Hargrove's 23-game streak, which is the longest in the ECHL this season.

Eric Williams set to make his Allen debut: The Americans traded for defenseman Eric Williams last week from Norfolk for future considerations. Williams will play on the Americans top pairing alongside Zach Massicotte.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 13-11-1-0

Away: 15-16-0-0

Overall: 28-27-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (36) Hank Crone

Assists: (46) Jack Combs

Points: (80) Hank Crone

+/-: (+5) Liam Finlay and Chad Butcher

PIM: (154) Michael Robideaux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 13-13-0-0

Away: 15-13-3-0

Overall: 28-26-3-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (20) Tarun Fizer

Assists: (32) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (45) Cam Wright

+/-: (+6) Connor McDonald

PIM: (166) Andrew Nielsen

