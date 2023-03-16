K-Wings Announce Several Roster Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced six transactions on Thursday.

First, rookie forward Ben Copeland has been assigned by Cleveland (AHL) to the K-Wings. Next, the K-Wings acquired forward Brad Morrison from Florida for the reassignment of Olivier LeBlanc to the Everblades by Cleveland.

Then, defenseman Evan Wardley and future considerations were acquired from South Carolina for forward Max Humitz Wednesday, and Wardley's rights were immediately traded to Greenville for forward Ayden MacDonald.

Finally, the K-Wings acquired the rights of forward Brett Boeing from Reading for defenseman Ryan Cook. Kalamazoo then turned around and moved Boeing to Whichta for defenseman Kyle Rhodesand future considerations.

NEW K-WINGS

Copeland, 23, comes to Kalamazoo with two assists in 11 games played at forward for the Monsters this year, joining the team immediately after his senior season at Penn State in 2022-23.

The 6-foot 1-inch, Edina, MN native played three seasons for Colorado College before transferring to Penn State to finish his college hockey career. He scored 24 goals and 50 assists with 54 penalty minutes in 135 collegiate games played.

Morrison, 26, arrives in Kalamazoo with 12 goals, nine assists and 10 penalty minutes in 28 games played for the Everblades at forward after beginning the season with HK Nitra in Slovakia in Europe.

The 6-foot, Prince George, BC native is in his fifth professional season, with stops in the ECHL, AHL, the ICEHL and Slovakia. Last year, Morrison recorded 16 goals and 33 assists in 50 games for the Reading Royals, picking up 33 penalty minutes along the way.

Rhodes, 25, scored three goals and seven assists with 35 penalty minutes in 54 games played on defense for the Thunder this season.

The 6-foot 2-inch, Ashburn, VA native is in his fifth professional season after playing for the Guelph Storm and Sudbury Wolves in the OHL. In his ECHL career, Rhodes has 22 goals, 31 assists and 112 penalty minutes in 162 games played.

MacDonald, 26, recorded five goals, 10 assists and 43 penalty minutes for the Swamp Rabbits in 46 games played at forward.

The 6-foot 4-inch, Langley, BC native is in his second professional season after playing just over three seasons at Brock University from 2017-21. Last year, he debuted with Greenville, scoring 20 goals with 13 assists and 37 penalty minutes in 44 games played. In college, he earned 24 goals, 35 assists and 134 penalty minutes in 89 games played.

The K-Wings face the Fort Wayne Komets (29-21-4-2) on 'Green Ice' Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. The game is already standing-room only!

