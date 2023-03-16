Quinn Wichers Returned from AHL San Diego

March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush defenseman Quinn Wichers

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush defenseman Quinn Wichers(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been returned from his loan to the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Wichers was called up to San Diego on February 10 and appeared in 10 games during his time with the Gulls. He did not record a point but had 13 penalty minutes, including one fighting major. Over 35 games for the Rush this season, he has totaled four assists.

In a separate transaction, the Rush placed defenseman Alex Carlson on waivers on Tuesday.

Rapid City will hit the ice on Friday night for the first of three games in three days against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.