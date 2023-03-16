Rabbits Bolster Blue Line with Former Catamounts Defenseman Joe Leahy

March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has signed former University of Vermont defenseman Joe Leahy to an ECHL contract.

Leahy, 25, joins the professional ranks after completing his final season for the Vermont Catamounts (NCAA-DI), in which the blue-liner recorded a goal and a pair of assists in 25 games. A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Leahy played 52 games for the Catamounts across two season, totaling 13 points (3g, 10a).

Prior to joining the Catamounts, Leahy spent a pair of season in Ithaca, NY playing for the Cornell University Big Red (NCAA-DI). The 6'4", 194-pounder appeared in 40 games for the Big Red and amassed 12 points (4g, 8a) over his tenure.

Leahy spent two seasons in the BCHL before advancing to collegiate ranks, including a championship season during the 2016-17 with the Penticton Vees.

Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.