Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Evan Wardley in Trade with Kalamazoo
March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Evan Wardley from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for forward Ayden MacDonald.
Wardley, 28, joins the Swamp Rabbits after appearing 39 games for the South Carolina Stingrays this season before being acquired by Kalamazoo on Wednesday. In his 39 games this season, the Calgary, Alberta native has recorded 11 points (3g, 8a) in North Charleston.
In his ECHL career, the 6'3", 218-pounder has posted four goals and 16 assists in 106 career games between the Stingrays, the Wheeling Nailers, and the Idaho Steelheads.
During the 2021-22 season Wardley received a pair of promotions to the AHL, playing six games between the Syracuse Crunch and the Texas Stars.
MacDonald departs the Swamp Rabbits after appearing in 46 games and totaling 15 points (5g, 10a) this season. In his two seasons in Greenville, the Langley, British Columbia native recorded 48 points (25g, 23a) in 90 games.
The Swamp Rabbits return to Bon Secours Wellness arena tomorrow, March 17, for a 7:05 p.m. meeting against the South Carolina Stingrays on St. Patrick's Day presented by Helacious. Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.
