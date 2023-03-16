Everblades Bolster Blue Line, Adding Oliver LeBLANC Via Trade with Kalamazoo for Brad Morrison

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that the team has acquired defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for forward Brad Morrison.

LeBlanc, 27, is a native of Québec City and was a seventh-round selection of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. This season, LeBlanc has registered nine points on one goal and eight assists in 39 games with the K-Wings.

After a collegiate career spanning three seasons with the University of New Brunswick, LeBlanc made his professional debut with the AHL's Belleville Senators in 2020-21, notching two assists in 12 games. Over parts of three AHL seasons with Belleville and Cleveland, LeBlanc totaled three assists in 35 games. He has 15 points on two goals and 13 assists in 58 career games over two seasons in Kalamazoo of the ECHL.

Morrison, 26, saw action in 28 games for the Everblades this season, posting 12 goals and nine assists for 21 total points since signing with the club on January 7. Immediately prior to joining the Blades, Morrison appeared in five contests with HK Nitra of Slovakia's Tipos Extraliga.

The Everblades return to action Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 when they visit the Trois Rivières Lions for two games in Quebec at 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively. Following the quick jaunt north of the border, the Blades will return to Hertz Arena to open a three-game set against the ECHL's other Canadian team, the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. Be sure and take advantage of the ever-popular Hump Day Deals and pick up $3.00 Bud Light 16 oz. drafts and $3.00 hot dogs. Up to four discounted student tickets are available for purchase with a college ID.

