Americans Take the First Game Against Utah

Allen Americans' Eric Williams and Jack Combs celebrate win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday night 7-4 in Allen in front of 1.713 fans.

The Americans had two, first period goals from Hank Crone, his 37th and 38th of the year, and Eric Williams scored on his first shot in an Allen sweater, his 4th of the year. The Americans built a 3-1 lead after twenty minutes of action.

Each team scored twice in the second frame as Justin Young scored his first of the season and first professional goal. Mikael Robidoux added his 8th of the season. His goal turned out to be the game winning goal for the Americans.

Utah cut the Americans lead to 5-4 in the third period, but that is as close as the Grizzlies would get. The Americans scored an empty net goal late in the third, as Jack Combs found Liam Finlay in front of the Utah net for his 29th of the year. Then Hank Crone completed the trifecta with his third of the night and second hat trick of the season, the sixth hat trick of the year for the Americans.

Chase Perry was the best player on the ice in the third period. Perry made several point-blank saves to preserve the win for the Americans. He stopped 47 shots which matches Luke Peressini for the most by an Americans goalie this season. The 51 shots by the Grizzlies were the most by an Americans opponent this season.

The Americans and Grizzlies matchup again tomorrow night at 7:05 PM. With the Americans win tonight, they jump both Utah and Wichita and move into third place in the Mountain Division.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chase Perry: "The team battled hard tonight to pick up two very big points. Utah is a good team, and we know we have to be better tomorrow night, and we will be."

Eric Williams: "It felt great to get two important points in the standings heading into the final stretch before playoffs. Scoring my first goal with the Americans, on my first shot was a nice bonus. The guys have been very welcoming, and it has been a great locker room to be part of so far."

Justin Young: "It's been a long time coming. Scoring my first professional goal was fun, but getting the win was bigger. We need to play better tomorrow night. Giving up 51 shots is not good enough. Perry (Chase) played great tonight and helped us get that W."

Chad Costello: We didn't play a perfect game tonight, but we played well enough to win. Our big offensive players came to play and Chase Perry made some big saves in the third period."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - H. Crone

2. UTA - T. Fizer

3. ALN - C. Perry

