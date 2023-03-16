Defenseman Joe Gatenby Recalled by Ontario Reign
March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Joe Gatenby from the Swamp Rabbits.
Gatenby, 25, earns his first recall to the AHL amidst a rookie season that has seen the Kelowna, British Columbia native record 22 points (6g, 16a) in 57 games in Greenville, ranking him second in scoring among the team's defensemen.
The 6'0", 190-pounder joined the Swamp Rabbits before the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs in April and posted a goal and an assist in Greenville's opening round series.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Joe Gatenby
