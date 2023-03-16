Defenseman Joe Gatenby Recalled by Ontario Reign

March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Joe Gatenby

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Joe Gatenby(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Joe Gatenby from the Swamp Rabbits.

Gatenby, 25, earns his first recall to the AHL amidst a rookie season that has seen the Kelowna, British Columbia native record 22 points (6g, 16a) in 57 games in Greenville, ranking him second in scoring among the team's defensemen.

The 6'0", 190-pounder joined the Swamp Rabbits before the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs in April and posted a goal and an assist in Greenville's opening round series.

Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.