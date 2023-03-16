Everblades Add Josling from Wheeling

March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that the team has acquired forward Sean Josling from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations.

Josling, 23, is in his third professional season, appearing in 118 total games over three years with Wheeling, and 27 AHL contests over two seasons with the San Diego Gulls and the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

This season, Josling has registered 19 points on 12 goals and seven assists in 32 games with the Nailers, while also seeing action in 12 contests with the AHL Gulls.

Over his professional career, Josling has appeared in 118 ECHL games, all with Wheeling, racking up 80 total points on 32 goals and 48 assists. In 27 career AHL contests, Josling has one goal and one assist, both coming with San Diego in 2021-22.

Before turning professional, Josling spent four seasons with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League, putting up 189 total points on 86 goals and 103 assists in 250 OHL games.

The Everblades return to action Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 when they visit the Trois Rivières Lions for two games in Quebec at 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively. Following the quick jaunt north of the border, the Blades will return to Hertz Arena to open a three-game set against the ECHL's other Canadian team, the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. Be sure and take advantage of the ever-popular Hump Day Deals and pick up $3.00 Bud Light 16 oz. drafts and $3.00 hot dogs. Up to four discounted student tickets are available for purchase with a college ID.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.