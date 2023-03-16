ECHL Transactions - March 16

March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 16, 2023:

Atlanta:

Delete Noah Laaouan, D recalled by Tucson

Cincinnati:

Delete Mason Mannek, F ECHL playing rights traded to Utah

Delete Bray Crowder, D traded to Atlanta

Florida:

Delete Brad Morrison, F traded to Kalamazoo

Fort Wayne:

Add Andy Willis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darien Kielb, D assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Ayden MacDonald, F traded to Kalamazoo

Add Joseph Leahy, D signed contract, added to active roster [3/15]

Iowa:

Add Justin Michaelian, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve

Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve

Delete James Sanchez, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Matt Iacopelli, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Kalamazoo:

Add Kobe Roth, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Robert Calisti, D assigned by Charlotte

Add Ben Copeland, F assigned by Cleveland

Delete Franco Sproviero, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Delete Ryan Cook, D traded to Reading

Delete Evan Wardley, D traded to Greenville

Delete Brett Boeing, F traded to Wichita

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland [3/15]

Kansas City:

Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Casey Carreau, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Delete Luke Stevens, F recalled by Coachella Valley [3/15]

Delete Jay Powell, D traded to Orlando [3/15]

Maine:

Add Michael DiPietro, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Andrew Peski, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Delete Owen Norton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

Delete Stan Basistyy, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Garret Sparks, G loaned to Springfield

Delete Mathieu Foget, F traded to Kansas City [3/15]

Rapid City:

Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to San Diego

Reading:

Add Bailey Brkin, G added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)

Delete Ryan Kenny, G placed on reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F traded to Kalamazoo

Toledo:

Add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Gordie Green, F returned from loan to Milwaukee

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Delete Cayden Cahill, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Utah:

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D traded to Cincinnati

Wheeling:

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Wichita:

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D traded to Kalamazoo

Worcester:

Add Anthony Callin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on bereavement/family leave

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.