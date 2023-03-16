ECHL Transactions - March 16
March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 16, 2023:
Atlanta:
Delete Noah Laaouan, D recalled by Tucson
Cincinnati:
Delete Mason Mannek, F ECHL playing rights traded to Utah
Delete Bray Crowder, D traded to Atlanta
Florida:
Delete Brad Morrison, F traded to Kalamazoo
Fort Wayne:
Add Andy Willis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darien Kielb, D assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Ayden MacDonald, F traded to Kalamazoo
Add Joseph Leahy, D signed contract, added to active roster [3/15]
Iowa:
Add Justin Michaelian, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve
Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve
Delete James Sanchez, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Matt Iacopelli, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Kalamazoo:
Add Kobe Roth, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Robert Calisti, D assigned by Charlotte
Add Ben Copeland, F assigned by Cleveland
Delete Franco Sproviero, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Delete Ryan Cook, D traded to Reading
Delete Evan Wardley, D traded to Greenville
Delete Brett Boeing, F traded to Wichita
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland [3/15]
Kansas City:
Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Casey Carreau, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Delete Luke Stevens, F recalled by Coachella Valley [3/15]
Delete Jay Powell, D traded to Orlando [3/15]
Maine:
Add Michael DiPietro, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Andrew Peski, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Delete Owen Norton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
Delete Stan Basistyy, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Garret Sparks, G loaned to Springfield
Delete Mathieu Foget, F traded to Kansas City [3/15]
Rapid City:
Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to San Diego
Reading:
Add Bailey Brkin, G added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)
Delete Ryan Kenny, G placed on reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F traded to Kalamazoo
Toledo:
Add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Gordie Green, F returned from loan to Milwaukee
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Delete Cayden Cahill, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Utah:
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D traded to Cincinnati
Wheeling:
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Wichita:
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D traded to Kalamazoo
Worcester:
Add Anthony Callin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on bereavement/family leave
