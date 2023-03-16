Mavericks Sign Forwards Jezska and Carreau

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forwards Griff Jeszka and Casey Carreau, the team announced today.

Jeszka (6-1, 181), 28, returns to Kansas City after a stint with the Maine Mariners. The Muskego, Wis., native played two games in Maine after being traded from Kansas City on February 8.

Jeszka played in eight games with the Mavericks earlier this season after lacing up the skates for 21 games with the Iowa Heartlanders, where he scored two goals and had three assists.

Carreau (5-9, 185) comes to the Mavericks from Niagara University, where he was the Purple Eagles' leading scorer this season. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals and added 21 assists in 40 games for Niagara this season. He spent his four previous collegiate years at Boston College where he played in 95 games and tallied 12 goals with 13 assists.

The Mavericks currently sit in second place in the Mountain Division and have a two-game series with the Wichita Thunder. Friday's game at Cable Dahmer Arena is the Mavericks St. Patrick's Day Game, where the team will wear specialty uniforms that are being auctioned off on the DASH Auction App. Saturday's game in Wichita will be the Mavericks final meeting with the Thunder in the 2022-23 regular season.

