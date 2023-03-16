Everblades Acquire Lambdin from Kalamazoo; Roth and Calisti Depart

Forward Logan Lamdbin with the Kalamazoo Wings

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that the team has acquired forward Logan Lamdbin from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for forward Kobe Roth. In addition, the Everblades also sent forward Robert Calisti to the K-Wings as a future consideration to complete the February 22 trade in which the Everblades acquired Carson Focht.

Lambdin, 27, has appeared in 46 combined games with both Kalamazoo of the ECHL and Chicago of the AHL this season. In 10 contests with the K-Wings, Lambdin has registered six points and two goals and four assists, while in 37 games with the AHL Wolves, he has recorded 13 points on four goals and nine helpers.

A native of Wyandotte, Mich., Lambdin scored 50 points on a team-high 27 goals to go with 23 assists in 66 games with Kalamazoo in 2021-22. Following a four-year collegiate career at Michigan State, Lambdin made his professional debut in 2019-20, appearing in one game with Kalamazoo.

In four seasons with Michigan State, Lambdin played in 140 games over four seasons with the Spartans, collecting 22 goals and 29 assists, good for 51 total points from 2016 through 2020.

He also appeared in six games with the Gaylord Snow of the Michigan Independence Hockey League (MIHL) in 2020-21, putting up 22 points on 10 goals and 12 assists in just six games.

Roth, 26, departs Estero having appeared in 51 games for the Everblades this season, notching 25 points on 13 goals and 12 assists. Calisti, 22, registered 22 points in 42 contests for the Blades this year, posting 10 goals and 12 helpers.

The Everblades return to action Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 when they visit the Trois Rivières Lions for two games in Quebec at 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively. Following the quick jaunt north of the border, the Blades will return to Hertz Arena to open a three-game set against the ECHL's other Canadian team, the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. Be sure and take advantage of the ever-popular Hump Day Deals and pick up $3.00 Bud Light 16 oz. drafts and $3.00 hot dogs. Up to four discounted student tickets are available for purchase with a college ID.

