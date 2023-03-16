Justin Misiak Scores Overtime Winner in Record Setting 26th Home Ice Victory

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (46-9-1-2, 95pts) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (29-24-7-1, 65pts) by a final score of 5-4 Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,1373 fans. It was the 27th sellout in the 29th home game including 26 straight. The Steelheads have now won 13 straight games on home ice and a franchise best 26 on home ice. Idaho will host the Orlando Friday, and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho trailed 1-0 after the first period as Max Balinson (7th) scored 5:22 into the game on a low wrist shot from the high slot. Shots were 10-6 Idaho.

Ryan Dmowski (25th) banged home a rebound on the power-play tying the game at 1-1 just 4:21 into the second period. 2:42 later Willie Knierim (14th) followed up his own rebound at the top of the crease giving the Steelheads their first lead of the night. Orlando scored twice late in the frame receiving goals from Grant Mismahs (6th) at 17:55 and Tristin Langan (17th) 57 seconds later taking a 3-2 lead into the locker-room through 40 minutes of play. Shots were even at 15 a piece in the stanza.

Owen Headrick (14th) stepped into a slapshot from the top of the left circle finding the top right corner to tie the game at 3-3. Michael Brodzinski (9th) gave Orlando back the lead with just 5:18 to play in regulation. Jordan Kawaguchi from behind the cage set up Wade Murphy (14th) in front of the net to tie the score at 4-4 with just 3:41 to play in regulation. Through 60 minutes of play the score was tied and shots in the final period favored Idaho 10-8.

Justin Misiak (11th) led a two on one down the right wing after a good defensive play from Willie Knierim. Misiak fired a shot short-side for the overtime winner at the 4:23 mark.

Adam Scheel made 29 saves on 33 shots in the win while Garret Sparks received the loss turning aside 33 of the 38 shots he faced.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Owen Headrick (1-1-2, +1, 3 shots)

2) Jordan Kwaguchi (0-3-3, +2, 2 shots)

3) Justin Misiak (1-0-1, +1, 1 shot)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Orlando was 0-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Orlando 38-33.

- Idaho is 3-3-0 all time vs. Orlando and 2-0-0 at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

- Patrick Kudla (IR), Colton Kehler (INJ), Zane Franklin (INJ), and Zach Walker (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- The Steelheads have won 13 straight games on home ice dating back to Jan. 14.

- It was the 26th win on home ice, the most wins on home ice in team history.

- Idaho has scored four or more goals in 22 of 29 home games.

- Adam Scheel has won nine of his last 10 games.

- Owen Headrick is now tied with Joe Faust for most goals (14) by a defenseman in the Steelheads ECHL modern era.

- Jordan Kawaguchi tallied three assists for his 15th multi-point game, third three-point outing.

- Wade Murphy has goals in back-to-back games and points in four straight (3-1-4).

- A.J. White recorded an assist and has points in three straight (1-2-3).

- Justin Misiak has points in three straight (1-4-5).

- Owen Headrick recorded his 11th multi-point game and has points in three straight (1-3-4).

