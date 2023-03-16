Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Jay Powell from Kansas City in Exchange for Mathieu Foget

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have acquired defenseman Jay Powell and future considerations from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for forward Mathieu Foget, Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manager Matt Carkner announced Thursday.

Powell, 25, has appeared in 29 games for the Mavericks this season, scoring one goal and one assist, while accumulating 25 minutes in penalties. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound native of Nashville, Tennessee is in his second professional season, also playing in two games with the Rapid City Rush and 37 Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) games with Huntsville and Pensacola.

Prior to professional career, Powell played at the collegiate level for Concordia University Wisconsin and University of Alabama-Huntsville from 2020-2022. In 11 collegiate games, Powell scored three goals and racked up 36 penalty minutes. Powell played junior hockey with the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and the Carleton Place Canadians of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) during the 2017-18 season. In 17 games, Powell recorded three assists and 24 penalty minutes.

Foget, 26, appeared in 44 games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring 36 points (11g-25a). The Solar Bears signed the Orleans, Ontario native to a ECHL Standard Player Contract on November 23, 2022. Foget skated with the Solar Bears during the 2018-19 season as well, totaling 86 points (33g-53a) in 110 games as a Solar Bear.

In his professional career that has spanned six seasons, Foget has played in 155 ECHL games with Allen, Florida, Brampton, Greenville, Indy, and Orlando scoring 38 goals and 74 assists, accumulating 112 points.

Prior to his professional career, Foget spent two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2016-2018, playing for the Ottawa 67's and Mississauga Steelheads. In 100 OHL games, Foget scored 94 points (34g-60a). Previous to his OHL experience, Foget played two seasons of collegiate hockey at Merrimack College from 2015-2017. In 47 games, Foget scored 16 points (6g-10a).

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Maine Mariners for their only trip to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, March 22. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Orlando welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen back to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 24. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

