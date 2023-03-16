Americans Defeat Grizzlies 7-4

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals from Tarun Fizer but the Allen Americans got 3 goals and 1 assist from Hank Crone as they defeated Utah 7-4 on Thursday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Utah's 5 game winning streak comes to an end.

Allen's Eric Williams scored 4:02 into the contest to open up the scoring. Williams was making his Americans debut as he was acquired in a trade with Norfolk. Crone scored 7:05 in to make it 2-0 Allen. Utah got on the board 8:42 in as Zach Tsekos scored his 11th of the year. Allen scored 1 second after a power play ended 19:47 in as Crone scored his 2nd of the game. The Americans led 3-1 after 1 period.

Allen's Justin Young scored his first of the season 29 seconds in to make it 4-1. Utah's Tarun Fizer scored his team leading 21st of the year 5:33 in. Allen extended the lead to 5-2 as Mikael Robidoux scored his 8th of the campaign 11:52 in. Fizer scored his second of the game 18:06 in. Allen led 5-3 after 2 periods.

Utah's Aaron Thow scored 6:16 into the third period to cut into the Allen lead. The Americans closed out the scoring with an empty netter 18:08 as Liam Finlay got his 29th of the year. Crone completed the hat trick 18:35 in.

Aaron Thow was a +3 for Utah. Thow is a +14 in his last 14 games. Lukas Parik got the loss in net for Utah as he saved 28 of 34. Allen's Chase Perry saved 47 of 51 in the win.

The middle game of the three-game series is on Friday night at 6:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series against the Cincinnati Cyclones on March 22, 24 at 7:10 pm and March 26 at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Hank Crone (Allen) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +4, 7 shots.

2. Tarun Fizer (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Chase Perry (Allen) - 47 of 51 saves.

