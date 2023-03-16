Thunder Acquires Forward Brett Boeing from Kalamazoo

March 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Forward Brett Boeing with the Toledo Walleye

(Wichita Thunder) Forward Brett Boeing with the Toledo Walleye(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Brett Boeing from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for defenseman Kyle Rhodes and future considerations.

Boeing, 28, started the season with the Toledo Walleye. A native of Barrington, Illinois, the 5-foot-8, 187-pound forward was dealt to Reading in January. The fourth-year forward has 15 points (4g, 11a) in 46 games so far this season.

Last year, he registered 46 points (23g, 23a) in 65 games and added five points (2g, 3a) in 19 playoff games for the Walleye on their way to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons at UMass (NCAA DI). He helped the Minutemen to a Hockey East Title in 2018-19 and finished with 37 points (14g, 23a) in 101 collegiate games.

Boeing played three seasons for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. He finished his junior career with 92 points (44g, 48a) in 143 games and helped Dubuque to a Clark Cup Finals Appearance.

Boeing also attended Michigan Tech University during the 2015-16 season. He recorded six points (1g, 5a) in 11 games before leaving school to head back to juniors.

The Thunder returns to action on Friday, March 17 with a trip to Independence, Missouri to face the Kansas City Mavericks.

Nickelodeon Baby Shark's Big Show is coming on Saturday, March 18. Get the JAW-some family four pack, which is four goal-zone tickets and two mini sticks for just $60. Use the code NICK when you check out. Meet Baby Shark on the concourse and get your picture taken.

We're honoring the big win by the Kansas City Chiefs with Celebration Night, presented by Whiskey Dicks Bar & Grill. Chiefs Legend Christian Okoye will be in attendance. Fans can buy a special VIP package for just $40, which includes tickets to the game, a postgame meet-and-greet, an autograph and pictures with him. Use the code CHAMPS at checkout .

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.