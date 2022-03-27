Walleye Clinch Playoff Berth with 4-2 Victory over Americans

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Walleye capped off a three-game weekend with a 4-2 win over the Allen Americans to clinch a playoff berth Sunday evening at the Huntington Center.

Matt Berry scored twice for the Walleye, and John Albert and Brandon Hawkins added goals of their own as the Walleye moved to 42-17-1-2 on the season. The contest capped off a run of ten straight games against Mountain Division opponents, with the Walleye going 7-3-0 over that span.

Matt Berry got the Walleye on the board first, scoring on the power play at the 8:04 mark. Brandon Hawkins and John Albert assisted as Berry collected his 19th goal of the season.

With 9:37 gone, Ian Parker and Darian Skeoch squared up for the first fight of the period. They each spent five minutes in the penalty boxes as a result, and Branden Troock joined them at 12:06 for hooking. The Americans killed off the penalty two minutes later to return to full strength.

At 16:39, the Americans tied the game at one as Nolan Kneen's shot trickled past Max MIlosek for the equal strength goal. Joshua Winquist and Branden Troock assisted. Then, at 18:28, Winquist connected on the power play to put Allen ahead by one. The goal marked his 12th of the season for Allen, with Philip Beaulieu and Chad Butcher assisting.

As the first period horn sounded, Skeoch found himself in his second fight of the period, this time with Cole Fraser near the Allen net. Skeoch was called for cross-checking, and both players were given five-minute majors.

The Walleye started the second period on the power play, looking to tie the game with the Americans up, 2-1. Allen killed off the penalty, but John Albert capitalized at equal strength with 4:03 gone to score the only goal of the period for either team. Randy Gazzola and TJ Hensick assisted on the game-tying goal, Albert's 23rd of the season.

Just before the seven-minute mark, Brandon Hawkins found himself in the penalty box for hooking. Two minutes later, Hawkins emerged from the penalty box to secure the puck coming down the ice, skated around the back of the net, and scored the game-winning goal at the 9:09 mark. Brett Boeing and Gordi Myer assisted on Hawkins' team-leading 25th goal of the season.

With 1:20 remaining in regulation, Allen brought on the extra skater, and Matt Berry scored his second goal of the game on the empty net at the 18:55 mark. Boeing assisted on the goal, and the Walleye secured the 4-2 victory to clinch a playoff spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Walleye took 36 shots to the Americans' 25, outshooting Allen in every period. Each team scored once on the power play, with Allen taking the man advantage five times to Toledo's four opportunities.

Max Milosek earned the win in net for the Walleye with a 23-save performance. Francis Marotte was credited with the loss for Allen. He saved 32-of-35 shots in 58:56 of ice time for the Americans.

What's Next:

The Walleye continue their six-game homestand Friday, April 1, when they face the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time since March 4. Puck drop from the Huntington Center is set for 7:15 p.m.

Three Stars:

Toledo - Brandon Hawkins (game-winning goal, assist)

Toledo - Matt Berry (two goals)

Toledo - John Albert (goal, assist)

