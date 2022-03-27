ECHL Transactions - March 27
March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 27, 2022:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Worcester:
Steven Jandric, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Matthew Baker, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kansas City:
Tyler Ward, F from Maine
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Max Balinson, D signed contract, transferred from ATO
Indy:
Add Anthony Gagnon, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jackson Chilberg, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence
Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from reserve
Delete Callum Booth, G placed on reserve
Delete Ian McKinnon, F recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Ben Finkelstein, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Gordie Green, F activated from reserve
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Welsh, F placed on reserve
Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Croix Evingson, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Subban, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Hayden Shaw, D activated from reserve
Add Zachary Brooks, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Romeo, D placed on reserve
Delete Jesse Lees, D suspended by team
Tulsa:
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F assigned by Laval
Add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from reserve
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Quercia, F placed on reserve
Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Abbotsford
Worcester:
Add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve
Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve
