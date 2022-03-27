ECHL Transactions - March 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 27, 2022:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Worcester:

Steven Jandric, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Matthew Baker, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kansas City:

Tyler Ward, F from Maine

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Max Balinson, D signed contract, transferred from ATO

Indy:

Add Anthony Gagnon, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jackson Chilberg, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence

Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from reserve

Delete Callum Booth, G placed on reserve

Delete Ian McKinnon, F recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Ben Finkelstein, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Gordie Green, F activated from reserve

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Welsh, F placed on reserve

Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Croix Evingson, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Subban, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Hayden Shaw, D activated from reserve

Add Zachary Brooks, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Romeo, D placed on reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D suspended by team

Tulsa:

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F assigned by Laval

Add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from reserve

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Quercia, F placed on reserve

Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Abbotsford

Worcester:

Add Ryan Verrier, D activated from reserve

Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve

