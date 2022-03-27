Game Day: Series Finale in Toledo

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the series finale against the Toledo Walleye this afternoon at 4:15 pm at the Huntington Center. The Americans have taken three out of a possible four points in the series against the Walleye. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 3:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 4:15 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, March 30th vs. KC.

Heartbreaking Loss: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, lost in overtime on Saturday night in Toledo. The Americans scored twice in the final minute to tie the game at 5-5 but were beaten in overtime on a goal that was reviewed for goaltender interference. The loss ended the Americans three-game winning streak. The Americans still lead the all-time series 2-1-0. The season finale is on Sunday afternoon at 4:15 pm.

Beaulieu Streak Ends: Phil Beaulieu's three-game point streak came to an end on Saturday night. He is coming off a six-game point streak last week that saw him finish runner up for ECHL Player of the Week.

Combs BIG Milestone: Americans forward Jack Combs had two points on Saturday night with a goal and an assist to reach another achieving 600 points for his professional career. His 20th goal of the season puts him at 294 goals in his career.

Costello Fourth in ECHL Scoring Race: Americans forward Chad Costello had two assists on Saturday night and is fourth overall in the league scoring race. Costello trails Fort Wayne's Will Graber by six points for the overall lead.

Spencer Asuchak Swinging Hot Stick: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak had two more goals on Saturday night increasing his season total to 24 on the season and moving to within one goal of the team lead. Asuchak has five goals in his last five games.

Comparing Allen and Toledo:

Allen Americans:

Home: 15-12-2-0

Away: 13-12-5-1

Overall: 28-24-7-1

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Chad Costello

Assists: (42) Chad Costello

Points: (67) Chad Costello

+/-: (+21) Kris Myllari

PIM: (100) Spencer Asuchak

Toledo Walleye:

Home: 20-9-1-1

Road: 21-8-0-1

Overall: 41-17-1-2

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Toledo Walleye Team Leaders:

Goals: (24) Brandon Hawkins

Assists: (48) TJ Hensick

Points: (68) TJ Hensick

+/-: (+25) TJ Hensick

PIM: (119) Cole Fraser.

