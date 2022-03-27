Crucial Third Game of Three this Afternoon for the Lions
March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions showed what they are made of last night with an impressive 5-2 victory over the South Carolina Stringrays. The win put the Lions back into fourth place in the North division.
Head coach Éric Bélanger's squad got goals from Max Kaufman, Alexandre Fortin (with two) Julien Nantel and Brenden Locke in a game in which the Lions dominated from start to finish.
The Lions will be playing the third of three back-to-back-to-back games against the Stringrays this afternoon., with puck drop at 3:05 p.m. It's yet another crucial game in the team's continued push to qualify for the postseason. The Lions will next take on the Maine Mariners at Colisée Vidéotron on Tuesday.
Players to watch:
The Lions' Alexandre Fortin had a two-goal game last night.
Stringrays forward Justin Florek has 18 goals and 20 assists in 60 games this season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 27, 2022
- Game Notes: vs Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Crucial Third Game of Three this Afternoon for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Face off with Railers in Homestand Finale - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: March 27, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: Series Finale in Toledo - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Snap Away Thunder in 9-1 Win for 4th-Straight Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Miner Breaks Grizzlies Team Record in 1-0 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Arvanitis Dazzles in Debut, Rush Beat Gladiators, 5-1 - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Lose to Komets in OT, Earn Huge Point Down the Stretch - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.