Crucial Third Game of Three this Afternoon for the Lions

The Lions showed what they are made of last night with an impressive 5-2 victory over the South Carolina Stringrays. The win put the Lions back into fourth place in the North division.

Head coach Éric Bélanger's squad got goals from Max Kaufman, Alexandre Fortin (with two) Julien Nantel and Brenden Locke in a game in which the Lions dominated from start to finish.

The Lions will be playing the third of three back-to-back-to-back games against the Stringrays this afternoon., with puck drop at 3:05 p.m. It's yet another crucial game in the team's continued push to qualify for the postseason. The Lions will next take on the Maine Mariners at Colisée Vidéotron on Tuesday.

Players to watch:

The Lions' Alexandre Fortin had a two-goal game last night.

Stringrays forward Justin Florek has 18 goals and 20 assists in 60 games this season.

