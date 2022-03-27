K-Wings Fill up the Power Play against Fuel
March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (32-29-1-0) went off on the power play in the second period, to complete the come from behind victory over the Indy Fuel (27-30-2-3) Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 5-2.
Big saves, resiliency and special teams was the story in this one, as K-Wings forward Matheson Iacopelli (16, 17) tied and surpassed a career high in goals with the man advantage in the second period. That, coupled with Trevor Gorsuch (20-20-0-0) locking down the crease (36 saves), propelled the K-Wings on the road.
First, Iacopelli scored from the left circle at the 10:32 mark to tie the game 2-2, assisting on the play was Eric Kattelus (6) and Kyle Blaney (25). Then, Iacopelli scored the game-winner at the 18:33 mark from the right circle to cap a perfect night on the power play for Kalamazoo. Kyle Blaney (26) and Justin Murray (19) assisted on the game-winner.
Tanner Sorenson (19) added the much needed insurance goal at the 16:05 mark of the third, streaking in to score his second goal of the night unassisted from the right side.
Sorenson's (18) first goal of the game tied the score 1-1 at the 18:05 mark of the first period. The play was set up with precision by rookie defenseman Tyler Rockwell (12), as he zipped a pass from deep in the defensive zone to find Sorenson in stride for the breakaway goal. Ryan Cook (7) also assisted on the play.
Finally, Erik Bradford (18) scored the empty net goal to put the exclamation point on the victory, and Jake Slaker (18) set up the play beautifully by creating the Indy turnover in the offensive zone.
Kalamazoo heads home for a matchup with Iowa (27-27-7-1) at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Wings Event Center.
Wednesday is also a '2-6-9 Night' and a 'Winning Weekday' at the Event Center. Come enjoy $2 beers and sodas, $6 wing baskets and a $9 ticket into the game. Also, if the K-Wings win, you win! Just return your ticket stub to the Box Office for a free ticket to the next mid-week game (*Winning Weekday tickets must be redeemed one-half hour following the conclusion of the game).
