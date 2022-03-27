Steelheads Snap Away Thunder in 9-1 Win for 4th-Straight Win

March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (34-27-3) closed out the homestand in a strong way, snapping away the Wichita Thunder (24-30-9) as Thanos on Marvel Super Hero™ Night, 9-1, on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,167 fans, the 23rd sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads wasted no time in getting on the board with four goals in the first period. Their first of five power play goals came on their first chance thanks to defenseman Will Cullen (PP, 2:56 1st) for the opening strike followed up by a saucy opening for captain A.J. White (4:47 1st) to double the lead, 2-0. Forward Austin Alger (8:41 1st) scored his first professional goal from the mid-slot, and forward Zach Walker (14:02 1st) finished off the early scoring for a 4-0 lead. The Steelheads scored two more before the Thunder answered back: forward Willie Knierim (PP, 6:30 2nd) and White (PP, 13:09) with back-to-back power play tallies for the eventual 6-1 lead following the Thunder goal. Three more came for the Steelheads with forward Ryan Dmowski (19:02 2nd) cashing in before the end of the frame followed by forward Colton Kehler (PP, 6:05 3rd) and Dmowski (PP, 7:37 3rd) on the same power play, finishing off the 9-1 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Michael Prapavessis (5 assists)

2. IDH - A.J. White (2 goals, assist)

3. IDH - Jake Kupsky (win, 29-30 saved)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Michael Prapavessis (D) - team-best five assists

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Michael Prapavessis: Prapavessis posted a career-high five assists in the game, tying the season record set by A.J. White exactly one week ago. He is now second on the team in assists (26) on the season.

- Austin Alger: Alger scored his first professional goal during his second game with the team coming out of collegiate play. He's the fifth player to earn his first pro goal with the Steelheads this season.

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky has been on fire as of late, matching his season-best four-game win streak with his 29-save performance. He's started in four-straight games and has 17 wins this season.

- Ryan Dmowski: Dmowski earned a Gordie Howe hat-trick with two goals, an assist and a fight in the evening's proceedings. He extends his goal streak to a season-high four games and has 14 points (9-5-14) in his last four games.

- A.J. White: White boasted another three-point night (2 goals, assist) for his fourth-straight multi-point game and fifth in his last six contests with 15 points (5-10-15) and leads the team with 64 points (25-39-64).

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads finished their five-game homestand in a strong way, earning a four-game win streak through a firepower offense. The Steelheads have earned their longest win streak since their season-best five-game stretch from January 26 through February 5, scoring six or more goals in three of those four games while outscoring the opposition 25-8, which is the most goals scored in a four-game span this season. The Steelheads also exceled in the first period, scoring 12 goals and only allowing two tallies, and the team has 40 or more shots in three-straight games. Since their six-game losing skid, the Steelheads are 5-1-0-0 heading into their final eight games of the season.

ATTENDANCE: 5,167 (23rd sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open their final non-divisional three-game weekend against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Mar. 30 at 5:30 p.m. MT from Hertz Arena. Coverage begins at 5:10 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.