ECHL Announces Suspension

March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Atlanta's Josh Thrower has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #837, Atlanta at Rapid City, on March 26.

Thrower is suspended one game under Rule #23.7 for receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Thrower will miss Atlanta's game at Rapid City today (March 27).

