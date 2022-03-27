ECHL Announces Suspension
March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Atlanta's Josh Thrower has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #837, Atlanta at Rapid City, on March 26.
Thrower is suspended one game under Rule #23.7 for receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.
Thrower will miss Atlanta's game at Rapid City today (March 27).
