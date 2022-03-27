Americans Drop Series Finale in Toledo
March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Toledo, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped the final game of their three-game series with the Toledo Walleye, by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Huntington Center, in front of a crowd of 7,100 in Ohio.
Brandon Hawkins scored the game winner for the Toledo Walleye in the third period. Hawkins chased down a loose puck in the Allen end and finished with a wrap-around goal that went through the five-hole beating Francis Marotte for the eventual game winner.
"I think we proved we can play with anybody in this league," noted Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We need to clean up a few things in the d-zone, and on the forecheck. If we do that, we will be a very tough team to beat."
Josh Winquist had the only two-point game for the Americans on Sunday afternoon scoring his 12th goal of the season in the first period and assisting on Nolan Kneen's fourth goal of the year.
The Americans took three out of a possible six points on the weekend. The all-time series against the Walleye is now 2-2-1.
The Americans return to action next Wednesday March 30th against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm on the second Military Night of the year.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans right wing Branden Troock vs. the Toledo Walleye
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 27, 2022
- K-Wings Fill up the Power Play against Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Drop Series Finale in Toledo - Allen Americans
- Rush Settle for a Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Hoelscher Seals OT Victory for the Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Clinch Playoff Berth with 4-2 Victory over Americans - Toledo Walleye
- Ebbing Scores Two as Royals Win Homestand Finale over Railers - Reading Royals
- Quality Beats Quantity in Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Close Weekend out with 5-2 Loss to the Wings - Indy Fuel
- Lions Fall in OT to Stingrays - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Win Two of Trois with Sunday Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Pick up Critical Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers Drop Afternoon Game 4-1 to Royals - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Bested 6-4 by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Hold off Growlers to Take Two of Three - Maine Mariners
- Nachbaur Ends It in the Shootout, Rabbits Top Solar Bears 4-3 in Battle for Fourth Place - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - March 27 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Gladiators Have Chance to Clinch Playoffs Tonight against Rapid City - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: vs Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Crucial Third Game of Three this Afternoon for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Face off with Railers in Homestand Finale - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: March 27, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: Series Finale in Toledo - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Snap Away Thunder in 9-1 Win for 4th-Straight Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Miner Breaks Grizzlies Team Record in 1-0 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Arvanitis Dazzles in Debut, Rush Beat Gladiators, 5-1 - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Lose to Komets in OT, Earn Huge Point Down the Stretch - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.