Americans Drop Series Finale in Toledo

March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Branden Troock vs. the Toledo Walleye

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans right wing Branden Troock vs. the Toledo Walleye(Allen Americans)

Toledo, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped the final game of their three-game series with the Toledo Walleye, by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Huntington Center, in front of a crowd of 7,100 in Ohio.

Brandon Hawkins scored the game winner for the Toledo Walleye in the third period. Hawkins chased down a loose puck in the Allen end and finished with a wrap-around goal that went through the five-hole beating Francis Marotte for the eventual game winner.

"I think we proved we can play with anybody in this league," noted Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We need to clean up a few things in the d-zone, and on the forecheck. If we do that, we will be a very tough team to beat."

Josh Winquist had the only two-point game for the Americans on Sunday afternoon scoring his 12th goal of the season in the first period and assisting on Nolan Kneen's fourth goal of the year.

The Americans took three out of a possible six points on the weekend. The all-time series against the Walleye is now 2-2-1.

The Americans return to action next Wednesday March 30th against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm on the second Military Night of the year.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.