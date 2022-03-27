Gladiators Have Chance to Clinch Playoffs Tonight against Rapid City

March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Atlanta Gladiators (39-20-3-1) wrap up their three-game series against the Rapid City Rush (32-21-4-5) tonight. Atlanta can clinch a berth in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a win tonight and a Greenville Swamp Rabbits loss to the Orlando Solar Bears in regulation. This evening is the rubber match between the Gladiators and the Rush. Each team has claimed one victory in the previous two games.

Scouting the Rush

Rapid City ranks second in the Mountain Division just behind the Utah Grizzlies. Former Gladiator Logan Nelson leads a balanced Rush offense with 54 points (21G-33A), including two goals last night against Atlanta. Five skaters for Rapid City have recorded over 40 points this season. Rookie goaltender Brad Arvanitis made his pro debut last night for the Rush and will likely see the net again tonight. Arvanitis is a product of Babson College in NCAA Division III.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators fell to the Rush 5-1 last night in Rapid City. Gabe Guertler scored the lone goal for Atlanta before the hosts poured in four unanswered tallies. Brad Arvanitis made 45 saves for Rapid City in his professional debut.

Clinch Scenario

The Gladiators could clinch a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs today with a win and a Greenville Swamp Rabbits loss in regulation against the Orlando Solar Bears. Atlanta has missed the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons (not including 2019-20) and has not been to the postseason since 2017-18.

Nell Yeah!

Last Saturday against Jacksonville, Chris Nell served up a season-high 41 saves en route to a 4-3 win for Atlanta. Friday in Rapid City, Nell led Atlanta to a 4-3 shootout victory with 40 saves, including nine in a scoreless overtime. The Green Bay, Wisconsin native also shut down all three of Rapid City's attempts in the shootout to seal his 14th victory of the season. Nell is the only Atlanta goaltender this season to string together back-to-back 40-save performances. He has won seven of his last eight starts, including his last three.

Bates Enlists with Gladiators

The Gladiators signed rookie forward Peter Bates to a Standard Player Contract on Mar. 22. Bates led all of NCAA Division III in scoring this season with 58 points (20G-38A) in 31 games while playing at St. Norbert University underneath Assistant Coach Andy Brandt. Brandt skated six seasons for the Gladiators and currently ranks fifth in all-time Gladiators points and assists, fourth in goals, and second in games played. The 6-foot forward was recently named the 2022 Sid Watson Award winner, an award given annually to the best Division III player in the country. Bates made his professional debut with Atlanta last night against Rapid City.

--

WHEN: Sunday, Mar. 27 at 6:05 PM ET

WHERE: The Monument Ice Arena - Rapid City, S.D.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Rapid City Rush

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.