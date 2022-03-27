Hoelscher Seals OT Victory for the Glads

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Atlanta Gladiators (40-19-3-1) came back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period to take down the Rapid City Rush (32-21-5-5) at The Monument on Sunday evening. Mitchell Hoelscher scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Atlanta a two-games-to-one advantage in the weekend series.

First Star: Hugo Roy (ATL) - goal, assist

Second Star: Kenton Helgeson (RC) - two assists

Third Star: Chris Nell (ATL) - 30 saves

Hugo Roy started the scoring for Atlanta in the first period after fielding a stretch pass from Billy Constantinou that he backhanded past Rapid City goaltender Brad Arvanitis to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead (3:14).

Both teams were quiet on the scoreboard until Rapid City posted a pair of goals just 25 seconds apart late in the second period. Max Coatta scored the initial tally for the Rush, knocking a rebound past Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell to tie the game at 1-1(14:56).

Colton Leiter struck twine just half a minute later for Rapid City after a blast through traffic found its way to the back of the net to give the Rush a 2-1 lead (15:21).

Atlanta tied the game in the latter half of the final frame when Cody Sylvester fired a one-timer off a feed from Constantinou during a delayed penalty called against Rapid City. The tally was the 26th of the season for Sylvester, giving him a new North American career high.

The game moved to overtime, with Hugo Roy, Derek Topatigh, and Mitchel Hoelscher starting for Atlanta. Just under a minute into the extra frame, Roy left a drop pass for Hoelscher that the rookie buried for his second overtime game-winner of the season.

Atlanta outshot Rapid City 37-32, and Chris Nell finished his 15th win of the season with 30 saves for the Glads.

