Royals Face off with Railers in Homestand Finale

March 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey vs. the Worcester Railers

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey vs. the Worcester Railers(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Sunday, Mar. 27 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the twelfth and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Railers and Royals have both won two of their last five games and three of their last six games.

Reading defeated Worcester in their last meeting, 3-2, on Wednesday, Mar. 23 at Santander Arena. Thomas Ebbing's 50th goal of his professional career along with a 16 save performance by Hayden Hawkey on 18 shots faced edged the Royals over the Railers at home. The Royals are 9-2-0-0 this season against Norfolk and have won nine of the last ten meetings.

A flurry of goals were scored in the opening minutes of the game that tilted the game in Reading's favor from the 15 minute mark in the first period and on. Worcester opened the scoring onslaught 1:22 into the game with a breakaway goal. Steve Jandric intercepted a cross-ice pass from Trevor Gooch and snapped a wrist shot past Hawkey's glove side as the first shot and first goal of the game.

Reading scored their three goals of the game on three consecutive shifts 36 seconds later to erase the early deficit and take the lead. Frank DiChiara scored with a shot that zipped over Ellis' right shoulder and Trevor Gooch followed up with a breakaway goal to put Reading in the lead.

The onslaught of Reading goals concluded with Thomas Ebbing's 50th professional career goal. Skating into Worcester's zone, Jacob Pritchard dangled around Harrison Markell and dished the puck to Ebbing to extend the Royals' lead after the first period, 3-1.

Late into the third period, Worcester cut the deficit down to a one with an extra attacker on the ice, however the Railers fell short of forcing overtime. Reading is 9-2-0 against the Railers this season where they have won nine of the previous ten meetings.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they begin ten-straight games against North divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 36-16-6-2 record with a .667 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .658 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .533 point percentage while Trois-Riviéres and Maine are tied for fourth place with .491 point percentages. Adirondack is in last place with a .434 point percentage in 61 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

BATTLE OF THE BADGES - 3/27/22

Badges Game - 11:30 a.m.

First Responders Night

Faith and Family Night

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Team trading cards giveaway

Specialty jersey

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (First Responders)

610 NIGHT/COLLEGE NIGHT - 4/06/22

$6.10 green zone tickets

$5 college tickets

$1 PBR drafts

PRINCESSES & PIRATES/STAR WARS - 4/06/22

Happy Hour 6-7PM (1/2 off domestic beer)

Meet Star Wars characters

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental - Danny Briere

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.