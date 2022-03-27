Miner Breaks Grizzlies Team Record in 1-0 Victory

Utah Grizzlies goaltender Trent Miner stops a shot against the Tulsa Oilers

West Valley City, Utah - Christian Simeone scored 19:52 into the first period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 1-0 lead and that turned out to be the only goal of the game as the Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers in the final game of the 3 game series.

Trent Miner broke a Grizzlies single season shutout record as he saved all 33 shots to earn his 6th shutout of the season breaking a tie with Mike Bales, who had 5 in the 2000-01 season, which was Utah's last season in the old IHL.

Johnny Walker and Tyler Penner got the assists on Simeone's goal, which was his 5th of the season and 3rd against Tulsa. Utah ended the season series with a 4-3-1 record vs Tulsa. Both teams took 33 shots in the game.

Utah stays in first place in the Mountain Division with a .602 points percentage. Tulsa stays in 5th place at .523. Tulsa goaltender Ryan Ruck was solid in net as he saved 32 of 33 in a tough luck loss.

The Grizzlies homestand continues at Maverik Center as they take on the Rapid City Rush on March 30, April 1-2. All 3 games will start at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) -33 save shutout.

2. Christian Simeone (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Johnny Walker (Utah) - 1 assist.

