Growlers Bested 6-4 by Mariners

The Newfoundland Growlers showed plenty of late resilience but in the end fell 6-4 to the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.

Matthew Santos opened the scoring for the Mariners less than three minutes in as he put away a loose back inside a scrum in front of the Growlers net to make it 1-0.

Pat Shea made it 2-0 Maine with a tight angle strike with just 47 seconds left in the first before Santos stripped Garrett Johnston with eight seconds to go before the intermission, beating Hayden Lavigne in all alone to put Maine up 3-0 after 20 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Newfoundland in the 2nd as Keltie Jeri-Leon, Alex Kile and a second from Shea made it 6-0 Maine after 40 minutes.

Newfoundland would show plenty of push in the third as Pavel Gogolev blasted one form the point on the power play to make it 6-1 five minutes into the 3rd.

Gordie Green banged one home moments later before Ben Finkelstein walked down the right wing and sniped one shortside to get the Growlers within 3, trailing 6-3 with 11:19 left in regulation.

Isaac Johnson brought it to 6-4 with a crafty display of skill on the powerplay with 5:42 remaining in the period but the comeback bid would get no closer as Maine held on for the 6-4 win.

Quick Hits

Pavel Gogolev (1G, 2A) & Todd Burgess (3A) both recorded three points.

Angus Redmond stopped all three shots he faced in relief of Lavigne.

Newfoundland return to home ice next weekend against the Worcester Railers.

Three Stars

1. MNE - C. Doherty

2. MNE - M. Santos

3. MNE - P. Shea

