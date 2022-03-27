Fuel Close Weekend out with 5-2 Loss to the Wings

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their fourth and final game of the week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon. Both teams would trade goals throughout the game until Kalamazoo scored three unanswered goals to go on to win 5-2.

Indy would dominate the first seven minutes of the opening period but Kalamazoo goaltender Trevor Gorsuch held them off. Scoring the first goal of the game, Darien Craighead received a pass from Anthony Gagnon and he fired the puck over the shoulder of Gorsuch. Tying the game 1-1, Tanner Sorenson got behind the Fuel defense and wristed a shot past Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun.

Scoring his 14th goal of the season, Jan Mandat pounced on a rebound in front of Gorsuch and chipped it over the Wings goaltender to give the Fuel a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Taking advantage of a Fuel penalty Mat Iacopelli received a pass from Eric Kattelus and he fired a shot through the five-hole of Aubrun. Kalamazoo would take their first lead of the game when Iacopelli streaked down the ice and fired a wrist shot under the arm of Aubrun, sending the Wings into the locker room with a 3-2 lead.

Both teams would trade chances throughout the first half of the third period but Indy wouldn't be able to tie the game. Jumping on a Fuel turnover, Sorenson doubled his goal total when he fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Aubrun, giving the Wings a 4-2 lead. Erik Bradford would pot the empty-net goal to give the Wings an eventual 5-2 win on Sunday.

