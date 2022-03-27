Ebbing Scores Two as Royals Win Homestand Finale over Railers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Worcester Railers, 4-1, Sunday, Mar. 27 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 19 of 20 shots while Railers goalie Ken Appleby saved 28 of 31 shots.

Reading scored the game's opening goal 18 seconds into the first period. Brayden Low surged into Worcester's zone and threw a shot on net from the right face off circle that batted off of Appleby's blocker and onto Thomas Ebbing's stick. Ebbing poked the puck in between the post and Appleby's 6'4" frame to score his first of two goals in the game. Worcester answered with their one and only goal in the contest 11:38 into the opening period. Charlie Spetz tied the game with a wrist shot from the top of Reading's zone past Flodell's glove side for his third goal of the season.

Reading jolted out a two goal lead with goals from a tandem of 6'1" forwards in the second period. Ebbing fed a cross-crease saucer pass to Brayden Low on a two-on-one shorthanded break to put the Royals back into the lead. Low's team leading third short-handed goal of the season tallied his 15th goal as well as the Royals' second short-handed goal in consecutive games.

Frank DiChiara followed up with an insurance goal created by Kenny Hausinger's cross ice pass. DiChiara's 12th goal of the season developed off of a forced turnover by Reading and a crisp give-and-go connection between Hausinger and DiChiara to send the Royals into the third period with a cushion to their lead, 3-1.

Worcester was held to 20 shots on net in the game and Flodell saved the seven shots he faced in the third period to improve his record to 6-1-0-1 with the Royals. Ebbing sealed the game with an empty net goal with 2:18 remaining in regulation. Ebbing's second goal earned his sixth multi-goal game of the season and improved his point streak to eight-straight games. Reading's tenth win over the Railers in twelve meetings this regular season earns Head Coach Kirk MacDonalds 150th ECHL career win as Head Coach in 268 games behind the bench.

The Royals travel to Trois-Rivières to take on the Lions on Friday, Apr. 1st, at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

