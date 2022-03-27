Nachbaur Ends It in the Shootout, Rabbits Top Solar Bears 4-3 in Battle for Fourth Place

ORLANDO, FL - Justin Nachbaur's shootout goal ended a wild Sunday afternoon game, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits topped the Orlando Solar Bears 4-3 in the shootout at the Amway Center.

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final

GVL 1 0 2 oxxo 4

ORL 0 2 1 oxxx 3

Greenville, despite being outshot 15-7, took the lead in the first period, as Liam Pecararo fed Dallas Gerads who sniped his seventh of the season into the back of the Orlando net at 4:02.

In the second, Orlando earned their first power-play of the game and converted at 13:09, as Maxime Cajkovic scored his seventh. At 18:05, Tyler Bird tipped in a Cole Moberg shot to give the Solar Bears the 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Greenville found its answer at 2:09 into the third period, as Ben Freeman tipped his ninth of the season into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2. Just over four minutes later, the 6:47 mark, Bryce Reddick cleaned up a rebound for his fifth of the season. With the net empty, Orlando's Aaron Luchuck fired a one-timer into the net to tie the game for Orlando at the 19:25 mark.

After a scoreless overtime period, the Solar Bears saw Odeen Tufto open the scoring in the shootout before Greenville responded with their first shooter, Ayden MacDonald, scoring in the first frame. After each team was denied on their next two shooters, John Lethemon stopped Orlando's Tye Felhaber to give Greenville the chance to win on the next shooter. The Swamp Rabbits selected Justin Nachbaur to shoot, and the rookie snapped the winning goal into the back of the net, securing the two points for Greenville.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 28-26-4-3, while the Solar Bears fall to 31-27-4-1.

Greenville returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday, March 30 for the final meeting of the season against their in-state rivals the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m.

