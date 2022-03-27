Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: March 27, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-27-4-0 / .532) face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (27-26-4-3 / .508) in the final of two weekend games this afternoon at 2 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears took the first game of the weekend with a 4-1 victory on Friday to move back into fourth place in the ECHL's South Division.

Today's game is Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by AdventHealth.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 2-2-1-0 against the Swamp Rabbits this season with two games remaining against Greenville.

Tristin Langan leads the Solar Bears against the Swamp Rabbits with six points (1g-5a) in five games; the forward has 1g-4a in his last three contests.

The Solar Bears are 17-7-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

With his assist on Friday, Michael Brodzinski earned his 112th career point with the Solar Bears, passing Eric Baier (2013-18) as the franchise's top-scoring defenseman.

Orlando is 14-4-2-0 when scoring a goal in the first period on home ice.

Greenville is paced by Liam Pecararo in scoring with 44 points (20g-24a). John Lethemon took the loss for Greenville on Friday, going 33-for-37.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head out on the road to begin a home-and-home series with the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Orlando returns home to host the Stingrays on Saturday, April at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union. Earlier in the day, the Solar Bears will host the Guns 'N Hoses Police vs. Fire charity game at 2 p.m.

